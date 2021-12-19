NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is on the verge of creating NFL history. He led San Francisco in rushing touchdowns with six entering today’s game which is one more than sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell. If Samuel maintains his lead over the final four games, he’ll become the first receiver to lead his team in rushing scores since the merger. It’s fitting given how Samuel has thrived as a positionless player in 2021, with over 1,000 receiving yards already.

“With Deebo, it’s game by game, how can we get him the ball?” 49ers OC Mike McDaniel said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Some games you’ll see him in the backfield more, some games you won’t. It all depends on the defense and how we’re able to get him the ball and what advantages it presents for the rest of the offense.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the team almost signed Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson: “We were close. He chose Atlanta. He’s doing a good job with them. His skill set is great. He’s probably the best I’ve studied coming out of college a long time ago.” (Scott Bair)

Cardinals

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reiterates, via a source, that Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins “could be back” for the NFC Championship game but it’s “unrealistic” to expect him back any sooner than that from his MCL injury.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he will reveal on Monday whether any coaches tested positive for COVID. (Lindsey Thiry)

McVay added he expects more players to be activated off the COVID list on Monday. (Thiry)

Rams’ DC Raheem Morris says that CB Jalen Ramsey is capable of being the defensive signal-caller if S Jordan Fuller doesn’t clear the reserve list by Tuesday. (Lindsey Thiry)

says that CB is capable of being the defensive signal-caller if S doesn’t clear the reserve list by Tuesday. (Lindsey Thiry) Rams’ HC Sean McVay notes that RB Jake Funk can play on Tuesday and expects him to. He also said the team is hoping to use Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson if both are available. (Jourdan Rodrigue)