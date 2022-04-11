NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Per Aaron Wilson, Texas A&M S Leon O’Neal has met virtually with the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers hosted Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford for a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline)

Cardinals

The Athletic’s Mike Sando talked to a number of league executives to assess how all 32 teams have done so far in what’s been a wild offseason. The Cardinals have mostly been quiet, however, and the belief is they’re looking to retool primarily through the draft and clean up their books.

“They just extended the coach and the GM, and I think that is why you didn’t see a lot of movement,” an exec said. “They can draft and get themselves back into a better position financially.”

They haven’t made up a lot of ground, but another GM didn’t think they’ve lost that much ground either.

“I still think they have a good football team,” he said. “They ended up re-signing Zach Ertz, they get J.J. Watt back, they will get compensatory picks next year. There are some good rushers in the draft, so they will be able to address Chandler Jones leaving. They got James Conner back, who was really good in that offense, and then they will get ‘Hop’ (DeAndre Hopkins) back, which is a big deal.”