NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- Per Aaron Wilson, Texas A&M S Leon O’Neal has met virtually with the 49ers.
- The San Francisco 49ers hosted Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford for a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline)
Cardinals
The Athletic’s Mike Sando talked to a number of league executives to assess how all 32 teams have done so far in what’s been a wild offseason. The Cardinals have mostly been quiet, however, and the belief is they’re looking to retool primarily through the draft and clean up their books.
“They just extended the coach and the GM, and I think that is why you didn’t see a lot of movement,” an exec said. “They can draft and get themselves back into a better position financially.”
They haven’t made up a lot of ground, but another GM didn’t think they’ve lost that much ground either.
“I still think they have a good football team,” he said. “They ended up re-signing Zach Ertz, they get J.J. Watt back, they will get compensatory picks next year. There are some good rushers in the draft, so they will be able to address Chandler Jones leaving. They got James Conner back, who was really good in that offense, and then they will get ‘Hop’ (DeAndre Hopkins) back, which is a big deal.”
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports UAB TE Gerrit Prince is visiting with the Cardinals.
- The Arizona Cardinals hosted Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford for a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline)
- South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr. will meet with the Cardinals for a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)
Rams
The Athletic’s Mike Sando talked to a number of league executives to assess how all 32 teams have done so far in what’s been a wild offseason. The Rams were praised for effectively swapping out WR Robert Woods for WR Allen Robinson.
“They got a bigger player in Robinson, more range when you throw fades, and you got a guy who doesn’t have a bad knee,” an exec said. “That is great for the Rams because they get a draft pick (for Woods) and they get a little upgrade in some regards.”
- Robinson appears to be recruiting Bears DL and former teammate Akiem Hicks to Los Angeles via Twitter. (Rams Wire)
- San Diego State P Matt Araiza, who could be picked early on Day 3, has had a private workout with a handful of teams, including the Rams. (Tony Pauline)
