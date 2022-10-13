NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers are always looking to stack their defensive line and they saw an opportunity at the trade deadline last year, flipping a late-round pick to the Texans for DE Charles Omenihu. He’s been a productive part of their rotation with two sacks and is actually second on the team in QB hits with six. He’ll be pressed into a bigger role if star DE Nick Bosa can’t play this week.

“We really didn’t hesitate [to trade for him],” 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “And since having him here — to me, his talent has been apparent and just being with (DL coach) Kris (Kocurek) and getting him in a little bit different scheme, I think he’s getting better at it each week.”

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton was overcome with emotion upon his return from a freak accident in which he severely burned his feet during a grease fire.

“It was overwhelming,” Hamilton told AZCardinals.com. “I was going through a lot of emotions. Soon as I stepped on the field it all just oozed out. I (had been) in a very, very dark place. It wasn’t the pain part that got to me mentally, it was just me, being in that place that I was at and not knowing.”

“You’re named as starting cornerback to being on the field to having it all taken away in 30 seconds — like literally 30 seconds,” Hamilton added. “I didn’t realize until I couldn’t walk anymore and it all fell on me all at once.” Cardinals RB James Conner is expected to miss the Week 6 game against the Seahawks and potentially additional time with a rib injury, per PFN’s Aaron Wilson.

Rams

Rams C Brian Allen will not play against the Panthers. (Sarah Barshop)

will not play against the Panthers. (Sarah Barshop) Rams HC Sean McVay said he “loves” WR Odell Beckham, Jr. and the team has not made their final offer to him yet: “I love Odell, we have constant dialogue. I think he also knows that certainly I don’t think that’s the last one that would come from us…He knows how we feel about him. We got a little bit of time. But love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me.” (Gary Klein)