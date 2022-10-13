NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
The 49ers are always looking to stack their defensive line and they saw an opportunity at the trade deadline last year, flipping a late-round pick to the Texans for DE Charles Omenihu. He’s been a productive part of their rotation with two sacks and is actually second on the team in QB hits with six. He’ll be pressed into a bigger role if star DE Nick Bosa can’t play this week.
“We really didn’t hesitate [to trade for him],” 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “And since having him here — to me, his talent has been apparent and just being with (DL coach) Kris (Kocurek) and getting him in a little bit different scheme, I think he’s getting better at it each week.”
Cardinals
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton was overcome with emotion upon his return from a freak accident in which he severely burned his feet during a grease fire.
“It was overwhelming,” Hamilton told AZCardinals.com. “I was going through a lot of emotions. Soon as I stepped on the field it all just oozed out. I (had been) in a very, very dark place. It wasn’t the pain part that got to me mentally, it was just me, being in that place that I was at and not knowing.”
“You’re named as starting cornerback to being on the field to having it all taken away in 30 seconds — like literally 30 seconds,” Hamilton added. “I didn’t realize until I couldn’t walk anymore and it all fell on me all at once.”
- Cardinals RB James Conner is expected to miss the Week 6 game against the Seahawks and potentially additional time with a rib injury, per PFN’s Aaron Wilson.
- He adds Arizona also likely won’t have RB Darrel Williams (knee) this week either.
Rams
- Rams C Brian Allen will not play against the Panthers. (Sarah Barshop)
- Rams HC Sean McVay said he “loves” WR Odell Beckham, Jr. and the team has not made their final offer to him yet: “I love Odell, we have constant dialogue. I think he also knows that certainly I don’t think that’s the last one that would come from us…He knows how we feel about him. We got a little bit of time. But love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me.” (Gary Klein)
