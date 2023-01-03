NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan believes the team’s comeback win over the Raiders on Sunday was a good experience for seventh-round QB Brock Purdy.

“I think that was great for him,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We had to come from behind, especially there at the end. Also, he made a ton of plays today, but there’s a number that he missed too. And that’s the coolest part. There were some he’d love to have back. It was never one way too much or the other where he was struggling or doing well, but there were some mixed plays. To keep coming back and keep attacking, he never got gun-shy, made some really good decisions too, and fought it out throughout the whole game and found a way to win.”

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner suffered a shin injury and is day to day. HC Kliff Kingsbury called it “nothing major.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

This season hasn’t gone as many thought it would for the defending champs, but HC Sean McVay is still telling his team to compete to the best of their ability entering the final game of the season.

“Yeah, I think what you do is you continue to compete to the best of your ability. Let’s try to have a good week of preparation and see if we can put together a good plan, a good week of prep, and go play the best that we’re capable of against Seattle,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “And obviously if you’re able to finish on a good positive note, that would be reflective of the resilience and just kind of the character of this football team. But one of the things I’m proud of is in spite of everything that we’ve been through, these guys continue to compete, they continue to show up day in and day out and that’s made what’s been an incredibly challenging year for me a lot easier because of the resilience that they’ve demonstrated. I’ll forever be grateful for this group. Sometimes the best learning lessons can come in these types of seasons that we’ve never been through and you learn a lot about like I’ve said over and over again, yourself and the people that you’re around. And I’ve learned a lot of really good things about these players.”