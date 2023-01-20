NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he’s been impressed by DC DeMeco Ryans since he was hired by the team as an inside linebackers coach.

“He came in and ran that defense from day one as a rookie and that always stuck out to me,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

49ers DE Nick Bosa called Ryans the “best coach” he’s been around.

“Just the way he is as a coach and a leader, he’s the best coach I’ve been around,” Bosa said.

Former 49ers DC and current Jets HC Robert Saleh said he was always confident in Ryans based on his preparation and experience in the NFL.

“I always felt like he would make a really good football coach because of the way he prepared for and played the game,” Saleh said.

Cardinals

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was offered the Cardinals’ general manager job but he turned it down.

Rams

Regarding the Browns signing OL coach Bill Callahan to an extension, Albert Breer reports that the Rams had “some interest” in speaking to Callahan for their offensive line coach job before he signed his deal.

to an extension, Albert Breer reports that the Rams had “some interest” in speaking to Callahan for their offensive line coach job before he signed his deal. Adam Schefter reports that Rams DT Greg Gaines recently underwent surgery to repair a labral and bicep tendon after suffering the injury back in training camp and playing through it this season.

recently underwent surgery to repair a labral and bicep tendon after suffering the injury back in training camp and playing through it this season. Schefter notes that Gaines will require a two-month recovery and is not expected to have any limitations this offseason.

Rams DL Aaron Donald ‘s former teammate Chris Long said on a podcast that Donald will undoubtedly play in 2023. Donald responded on Twitter that Long is correct and he intends on continuing his NFL career: “Tell em C Lo [ Chris Long ] yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t.”

‘s former teammate said on a podcast that Donald will undoubtedly play in 2023. Donald responded on Twitter that Long is correct and he intends on continuing his NFL career: “Tell em C Lo [ ] yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t.” Rams GM Les Snead said they are projected to have 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft after factoring in compensatory pick compensation. The majority of those picks, however, will be on Day 3 of the draft. (Sarah Barshop)