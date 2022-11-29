NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Aaron Donald

49ers
- Per Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, at least one other NFL GM thinks the 49ers should re-sign veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo: “Where does [Garoppolo] fit better than where he already is? How do they go back to Lance now? [Garoppolo is] more valuable to Kyle now than he’s ever been before. They know exactly what Jimmy G. is. No one knows what Trey Lance is.”
- Garoppolo reworked his deal to be able to hit unrestricted free agency with no franchise tag from San Francisco but the people La Canfora talk to think he would be interested in staying in San Francisco, depending on the circumstances.
- As far as a value for the deal, one agent thinks between $30 and $35 million a year on a two or three-year deal would be Garoppolo’s market.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was relieved Garoppolo didn’t suffer any serious injuries against the Saints: “It was a relief that no serious injuries came up. He was pretty sore today but hopefully he’ll work that out by Wednesday. Nothing serious.” (Cam Inman)
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and will be managed day-to-day. (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers fourth-round RG Spencer Burford has a sprained right ankle. But it’s a lateral sprain, so there’s hope he can return this week, according to Shanahan. (Wagoner)
Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful to get either OL Will Hernandez or OL Rodney Hudson back after the bye week. (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said DL Aaron Donald has an ankle sprain and is undergoing tests. There is no update or timetable for recovery yet. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- McVay did not have an update on QB Matthew Stafford. (Sarah Barshop)
