NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Aaron Donald, Sean McVay

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows mentions 49ers RB coach Bobby Turner is contemplating taking a year off of coaching. His role could be replaced by new 49ers assistant HC Anthony Lynn .

Barrows adds San Francisco is in decent shape in the running back department heading into 2022 but he could see them trying to re-sign veteran Raheem Mostert on a cheap deal.

49ers S Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles' in the offseason of his contract year, meaning that his deal now tolls through the 2022 season. (Matt Maiocco)

The 49ers promoted offensive QC coach Brian Fleury to tight ends coach to replace Jon Embree. (Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Maxx Williams was off to the best start of his career before suffering a season-ending injury. The team later traded the Eagles for TE Zach Ertz and now Williams is just hoping he showed enough to be brought back.

“It sucks,” Williams said, via AZCardinals.com. “There’s not a better word for it. It was obviously not how I saw my year going and not how I wanted to end my year. But I sulked for about a day or two and then realize, it happens. I could sit around and be all mad about it or I could get back in and get to rehab and put myself in the best opposition I can to be back next year – hopefully here – and playing football. I just want to get myself in the best position so they’ll want me to be back next year and doing what I love, which is play football.”