NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Aaron Donald, Sean McVay

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows mentions 49ers RB coach Bobby Turner is contemplating taking a year off of coaching. His role could be replaced by new 49ers assistant HC Anthony Lynn.
- Barrows adds San Francisco is in decent shape in the running back department heading into 2022 but he could see them trying to re-sign veteran Raheem Mostert on a cheap deal.
- 49ers S Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles’ in the offseason of his contract year, meaning that his deal now tolls through the 2022 season. (Matt Maiocco)
- The 49ers promoted offensive QC coach Brian Fleury to tight ends coach to replace Jon Embree. (Barrows)
Cardinals
Cardinals TE Maxx Williams was off to the best start of his career before suffering a season-ending injury. The team later traded the Eagles for TE Zach Ertz and now Williams is just hoping he showed enough to be brought back.
“It sucks,” Williams said, via AZCardinals.com. “There’s not a better word for it. It was obviously not how I saw my year going and not how I wanted to end my year. But I sulked for about a day or two and then realize, it happens. I could sit around and be all mad about it or I could get back in and get to rehab and put myself in the best opposition I can to be back next year – hopefully here – and playing football. I just want to get myself in the best position so they’ll want me to be back next year and doing what I love, which is play football.”
Rams
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes he started to hear some buzz late last week about retirement being on the table for Rams DT Aaron Donald. He added he heard Donald might need to be the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player to suit up in 2022.
- Fowler adds Donald has talked to some teammates about leaving the game earlier than expected but they haven’t really bought it, believing he’s too good to retire right now.
- Regarding Rams HC Sean McVay, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes he’s in a similar position to Donald, with McVay hoping for a new extension that pays him at or near the top of all NFL head coaches. He doesn’t get the sense McVay is ready to retire right now.
- NFL Media’s Peter Schrager believes McVay will likely wind up with a job on television once he decides to walk away from football. He also adds McVay’s decision will be impacted by QB Matthew Stafford, who is interesting in winning more than one Super Bowl with the Rams.
- Jordan Schultz says the Rams will make an effort to re-sign OLB Von Miller and are open to both a one-year and multi-year extension.
- Although Rams RBs coach Thomas Brown is interviewing for the Vikings’ offensive coordinator job, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Brown is also a candidate for Los Angeles’ OC role once Kevin O’Connell officially becomes the Vikings’ head coach.
- Rams offensive assistant Chris O’Hara is leaving to join the Vikings’ coaching staff. (Mike Jones)
