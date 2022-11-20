NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Matthew Stafford

49ers

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s win against the Chargers. (Ian Rapoport)

was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s win against the Chargers. (Ian Rapoport) According to Pro Football Talk, Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh said that his decision of which team to sign with came down to the Eagles and 49ers.

Cardinals

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Cardinals WR Marquise Brown won’t return from his foot injury this week against the 49ers. Brown hopes to be able to play next week.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he didn’t know if QB Matthew Stafford is back in concussion protocol and despite wanting to do what’s best for his quarterback, wouldn’t rule him out for the rest of the season.

“I think it’s probably too soon for me to be able to answer that one,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of USAToday.com. “There’s a lot of things that we’re working through that are, I would say, unprecedented. What I do appreciate is the way guys continue to battle, continue to try to compete, and we’re gonna coach these guys up that we’ve got. As far as it relates to Matthew, we’re gonna be smart for him. He’s such a warrior, he’s such a stud competitor. I know how badly he wants to be out there and thought he played really well with the opportunities that he did have.”