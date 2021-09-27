NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t view first-round QB Trey Lance as a potential solution to gain rushing yards; “He’s not Lamar Jackson, Trey is a quarterback who has the ability to run. But to just line him up and run him, I mean, the game’s too physical.” (Ed Werder)

Cardinals

Despite the team not playing well vs. Jacksonville, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said this was a game the team wouldn’t have one each of the last two seasons.

“To see us fight through that and come on the road, obviously, any given Sunday, not looking at anybody’s record, you can be beat on any given Sunday by anybody,” Murray said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “So, it’s good to get a win any way you can. That’s what we came out here and did, and that was the goal coming on the road, getting a win and that’s what we’re leaving with.”

Murray added everyone, from HC Kliff Kingsbury to the rest of the team, is maturing.

“I think the mental capacity of this team, the maturity of this team,” Murray said. “We’ve been there. A lot of our young guys have stepped up. A lot of young guys played a lot of reps, and me, as well, not getting flustered, coach [Kliff] Kingsbury not getting flustered, us just stick sticking to it, and seeing it through to the end.”

Rams

In a clear statement game against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, the Rams announced their arrival as championship contenders in 2021 with a resounding win over Tampa Bay, keyed by four touchdown passes from QB Matthew Stafford who arrived via blockbuster trade this offseason. There’s still a lot of football left to be played but so far the trade looks like it would go a long way toward validating Rams GM Les Snead‘s ultra-aggressive team-building approach, dumping first-round picks for established veterans.

“First of all, ego is the enemy,” Snead said via NFL Media’s Jim Trotter. “We execute what we call our Warren Buffett approach when it comes to first-rounders: Invest in really good players who are already there, then, with the rest of the draft, we take our venture approach. Trade back to collect more picks, collect (compensatory) picks, try to find our contributors and role players there. And every now and then, we hit on an Uber. This way we have pillars in their prime while the future is still bright because we’re young.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett told Gregg Bell of the Tacoma Tribune that he’s “OK. He (the doctor) said I’m OK.”

The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reports that it's his understanding the Seahawks are not in the running to sign CB Richard Sherman.

. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said the team is always looking at upgrades at different spots on the roster when asked about Sherman: “John (Schneider) is never quiet with this stuff… we’re looking at everybody, we always are.” (Stacy Jo Rost)

Carroll added he is hoping second-round WR D'Wayne Eskridge returns this week. He added RB Chris Carson dealt with cramps in Sunday's game, not a hamstring injury. (Bob Condotta)