NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows notes the 49ers’ heavy use of sixth-round S Talanoa Hufanga in a rotation with S Jaquiski Tartt probably indicates their plans for Tartt when his contract expires following the 2021 season.
- Barrows expects the 49ers to re-sign RB Jeff Wilson as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He’s less sure about whether they bring back RB Raheem Mostert but believes it’s strongly worth considering.
- Per Pro Football Talk, 49ers DE Dee Ford has been telling teammates he expects the team to release him as soon as this week. Ford was not activated off of injured reserve before the deadline, meaning his season is done.
- However, the Athletic’s David Lombardi points out San Francisco reworked Ford’s contract this offseason to spread out his guarantees. It saved them money in 2021 but also means they can’t cut him until 2022.
- Ford also denied PFT’s report: “The articles saying I told my teammates I expected to be released are false. I’m going to be getting rehab and taking the time needed to get back and I was saying goodbye to the boys because I wouldn’t be in the building. We are still rolling we’re just taking the time needed.” (Michael Silver)
Cardinals
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said the sack on the final play was a result of a miscommunication.
“It was miscommunication between me and the O-line,” Murray said, via AZCardinals.com. “They thought it was spike, but it was just a heat-of-the-moment deal. I don’t even remember the call, what was being said in the helmet or anything like that.”
Cardinals RB James Conner added even though the team hasn’t played well at home, they still want home-field advantage in the playoffs.
“We would like (home-field),” Conner said. “We haven’t played the best at home. We acknowledge that. Shame on us if we think like (we don’t want home field). That’s not the case. We’re not thinking that at all. We still have to play better football. We have to play our best game, whether it’s on the road or at home.”
- Conner (ankle) is considered “day-to-day” following an MRI. (Darren Urban)
Rams
It’s hard to come up with superlatives for Rams DT Aaron Donald at this point. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year came up huge on Monday night against the Cardinals, with the Rams shorthanded due to a battery of COVID-19 cases. Donald almost singlehandedly wrecked Arizona’s gameplan for most of the night, finishing with three sacks and a staggering 15 total pressures.
“You’re grateful (watching him),” Rams HC Sean McVay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “That’s what the best do. They play their best when their best is required. This guy is the epitome of competitive greatness. Really proud of Aaron and not at all surprised. He’s a special player, special person. You felt his presence from the very first snap, and then to the last one. He was outstanding tonight.”
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.‘s deal includes four additional void years to help spread the salary cap charge out.
Seahawks
- Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reports that Auburn University is hiring Seahawks QBs coach Austin Davis as its next offensive coordinator.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confirmed RB Chris Carson (neck) underwent surgery and is “very positive” about the running back eventually returning from his injury. (Bob Condotta)
