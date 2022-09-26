NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo notably ran out the back of the end zone during Sunday night’s loss to the Broncos. Garoppolo later told reporters that it was a “sloppy” performance from the offense.

“It was a tough situation,” Garoppolo said of the safety, via NFL.com. “I was just trying to find some time on the play. It was a tough situation. It was altogether just a sloppy day. I think we had one clean drive and got points off it. Other than that, the defense really kept us in the game. Overall, it was a sloppy day.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan tried to take the blame for putting Garoppolo in that situation.

“That was a tough situation,” Shanahan said. “I put him in it, that unblocked guy coming, I wish we’d had time for the big play and could have ditched it. It was a tough situation.”

49ers DL Arik Armstead missed Week 3 with plantar fasciitis that initially developed after the Week 2 game. (Jennifer Lee Chan)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray explained that he has told his receivers that they “have to be awake when you play with [him]” given his ability to extend plays with his legs.

“I told guys you have to be awake when you play with me. No matter what the play is,” Murray said, via Pro Football Talk. “I have free reign to do whatever, so when you sleep and you don’t think you’re getting the ball- you can’t play like that. Everybody has to be head up, in the game, locked in and we just have to be better. We will be, but it’s frustrating when you lose and you felt like you could have played better in the game.”

Murray isn’t exactly sure how to fix the team’s issues right now.

“I wish I had the answer right now,” Murray said. “I’m not sure, besides, ‘Let’s start winning some football.’ The rest of the game is competitive. The first quarter, you can’t make anything happen. You can’t get anything going. It’s just bad football.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury wants the team to become more efficient on offense and utilize their talent properly: “I just think consistency on offense is what we’re fighting for. We have really good players and I like what we’re doing schematically. We got to make sure we’re maximizing the players and figure out exactly who we are.” (Josh Weinfuss)

wants the team to become more efficient on offense and utilize their talent properly: “I just think consistency on offense is what we’re fighting for. We have really good players and I like what we’re doing schematically. We got to make sure we’re maximizing the players and figure out exactly who we are.” (Josh Weinfuss) Murray was asked if playcalling, execution, or effort was to blame for the team’s struggles offensively, Murray responded: “All of it.” (Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke highly of WR Ben Skowronek and the job he’s done for them. Not only has he been leaned on as a third receiver, he’s chipped in at fullback on some formations.

“I thought Ben Skowronek had a handful of big-time plays,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “Four big catches on four targets, and then his presence was felt. You feel the physicality. This guy’s a maniac and you love what he does for our football team.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll wants the team to clean up the outside runs and get more of a push up front.

“We have to fit things up more accurately, more consistently,” Carroll said, via Fox 13. “We just have to clean up the way it’s happening there. The edge is part of outside stuff and everything up off tackle as well, and we’re not hitting it like we have planned to. We have to clean that stuff up. It’s the guys up front. It’s the linebackers and the (defensive backs) all fitting together. We can’t give up the space that we’re giving up. It looks like it’s too easy for them. It’s something that we’ve been focusing on, but we haven’t changed it yet. We need to get that done.”

Seattle also gave up 107 yards rushing in the second half. The team had an issue with setting the edge, DE Quinton Jefferson noted.

“It’s frustrating,” Jefferson said. “I mean, just gotta be where you’re supposed to be, you know. You’re supposed to set the edge, set the edge so your teammates, your boys can rally up and make the tackle. It’s right there. That’s the NFL. It’s a game of inches. It’s a game of like one play can change the whole dynamic of the game, one inch can change the whole dynamic of a play. We got to do the little things right and longer than other teams. It literally is that. Because one inch outside your gap and the ball can hit for 40.”

Despite the loss, Carroll is still extremely satisfied with the play of QB Geno Smith.

“I thought he played really, really well,” Carroll said. “That’s exactly what he has been looking like. That’s exactly what I’m telling you. You can see him. He can do things right. He understands what’s going on. He is in command of it. He has the arm to throw all of the throws that we’re asking him to do. He is really poised about it. That’s a heck of a football game today he threw. He is doing his part.”