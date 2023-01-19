NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted seventh-round QB Brock Purdy didn’t get off to a great start in the wildcard game, but said he came alive in the second half of the game.

“Yeah, there were a couple of open guys that he just missed and so I know when that happens, it sticks out as not playing well because there were plays that he shouldn’t have made,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “But all the other plays, he did play well, so when you just have a couple misses you really don’t want to panic. Brock’s an accurate thrower, he has been doing that all year and playing well. He missed a few and I don’t think there was really much of an explanation for it. We had to settle down a little bit and give him a few more opportunities and he got those in the second half and was pretty lethal with them.”

Shanahan said the team moved the ball well enough that nixed any concerns he may have had about Purdy and the team’s red zone issues.

“I think when you go in in the first half and you’re averaging eight and a half yards of play and you’ve scored on all your three possessions, you just came up short in the red zone on two,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think there is much of a panic. I think everyone’s like, holy cow, we’re getting after these guys we just have to start scoring touchdowns because we’ve missed two opportunities. We’ve only had the ball three times. Let’s figure out how to finish these and so I don’t think it was that big of a deal at halftime. The first half almost went as good as it could, but if we don’t finish some of these big plays and we just keep getting field goals then when you’re going to have to be dependent on them not scoring the rest of the game to try to win. And we don’t want to have to be dependent on that, so I think coming out in the first drive of the third quarter, throwing things down a little bit and just going on a good drive that ended with seven, I think that was a huge deal for us and then it kind of took off from there.”

Cardinals

When asked about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins‘ contract situation, owner Michael Bidwill said that recently hired GM Monti Ossenfort will turn his focus to the situation in the near future.

“We talked about a number of things but those are some of the things (Ossenfort’s) going to be evaluating,” Bidwill said of Hopkins’ deal. “As he said, he’s only been in the building a few hours. He doesn’t even know his way around, so he’s be working on that in the coming weeks. I’m sure we will talk about that more.”

Ossenfort said he wants to observe Kyler Murray and support him through his recovery from a torn ACL.

“We want to see him out on the field,” Ossenfort said. “Again, I’ll go back to that game two years ago at Nissan [Stadium, against the Titans]; I’ve seen what a healthy Kyler can do. I did a lot of work on Kyler coming out of Oklahoma. I know that he is extremely talented with both his legs and his arm and yeah that does represent a challenge for us. We’ll be ready for it but the first order of business is getting Kyler healthy and helping him in whatever manner that is possible.”

As for Arizona’s search for a head coach, Ossenfort said they won’t select a candidate totally based on Murray and wants someone who can lead the entire organization.

“We’re looking for a head coach that can lead this entire organization. We’re looking for a head coach that can develop all the players with Kyler being a big part of that,” Ossenfort said. “We want the right coach. Whether that’s an offensive coach or a defensive coach, it frankly doesn’t matter. We want the best coach and we have a plan for what we are going to be as an organization; we’re going to develop our players and we’re going to put them in the best position to make us successful and ultimately win.”

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes improving the talent on defense will be the top priority for the Seahawks this offseason, particularly on the defensive line after Seattle’s run defense was gouged all year.

Dugar points out Seahawks DL Poona Ford is an unrestricted free agent and DL Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson are potential cap cuts, with $8.9 million and $4.4 million in savings respectively.

Dugar adds on the other side of the ball, Seahawks G Gabe Jackson is a strong cut candidate, with the savings potentially being used to bring back G Marquis Hayes and some competition.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll seemed impressed by pending free agent C Austin Blythe, who could be re-signed: "Austin Blythe was a real factor for us. Really helped us and gave us the continuity up front. Really, really smart. Terrific leader and play caller up there, and it really helped us solidify it."

Blythe, who is 31, added: "If I'm back anywhere, it'll be here. Otherwise, I'm going to retire."

The other problem spot Dugar highlights is linebacker. Seattle has Jordyn Brooks who is coming off a torn ACL and is yet to have surgery, pending free agent Cody Barton and not much else. The Seahawks wanted to play S Jamal Adams in more of a linebacker role before he got hurt but he will still be recovering during the summer, so they need insurance at the position.

While there appears to be a high level of mutual interest between the Seahawks and QB Geno Smith, Dugar notes the team will need to prepare for all outcomes, including a team potentially being willing to sign Smith to an offer sheet if he's tagged and deciding if QB Drew Lock could have similar success at a lower cost.

, Dugar notes the team will need to prepare for all outcomes, including a team potentially being willing to sign Smith to an offer sheet if he’s tagged and deciding if QB could have similar success at a lower cost. The final need the Seahawks could address, per Dugar, is finding a reliable and dangerous No. 3 option in the passing game, whether it’s a receiver or tight end.