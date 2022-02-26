NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Sean McVay

49ers

While the 49ers need to find help on their offensive line and at cornerback, GM John Lynch knows the team must extend the contracts of franchise players WR Deebo Samuel and DE Nick Bosa.

“We fully understand these guys are pillars of what we’re trying to do here,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “We’ve been blessed that we’ve been aggressive because we’ve had a lot of players that we believe are some of the best in the league at what they do. And these guys are no different. … I’m sure that we’ll find a way to get that done. It’s been budgeted for.”

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Lynch turned down a lucrative television offer this offseason.

Branch also confirmed that QB coach Rich Scangarello is leaving the team to become the offensive coordinator at Kentucky.

Cardinals

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the current state of the franchise during a recent media appearance.

“I look at the college coaches who have made the transition from college to the pros and the ones that are successful, and Kliff is,” Bidwill said, via Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports 98.7. “I feel like he’s had an adjustment period, had a few years to adjust and I feel like he’s going to get better and better because I feel like he understands the pro rules and the pro game and the pro speed and everything else much better than he did a couple of years ago. I think it’s very good. The conversations have continued to go on in the offseason and the last few weeks . . . and we’ve got a bright future together. Kliff, Kyler (Murray), Steve (Keim), all of us have to make great contributions as we go forward. I know they have a great relationship.”

Bidwill points to several things that caused the team to stall out late in the season, including the loss of WR DeAndre Hopkins due to injury.

“I think it’s a combination of things, certainly (Hopkins’) impact on the field and off the field is huge and losing him from not only a football Xs and Os standpoint but also from an emotional standpoint was big,” Bidwill said. “Kyler got injured for three games. He certainly — before the injury — was playing at the top of his game and then he came back. I think having a healthy Kyler Murray is always better than Kyler coming off of an injury. This team has a bright future and I’m excited about it, especially knowing those guys are coming back 100 percent.”

Rams

Adam Schefter reports that Rams HC Sean McVay told ESPN he is not pursuing any television opportunities and remains committed to helping the Rams win another Super Bowl.

Andrew Marchand reports that McVay was due to meet with Amazon next week about a potential five-year, $100 million deal.

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic writes that OT Andrew Whitworth retiring this offseason would create $16 million in cap space.

retiring this offseason would create $16 million in cap space. Rodrigue mentions that P Johnny Hekker is another player who could retire.