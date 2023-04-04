NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

New Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey tells Nick Wagoner of ESPN that 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan made it pretty clear that he wasn’t going to be back in San Francisco.

“After the 2021 season, they both told me, “We may even look to move you at some point. We’re projecting into the future, and we think you’re going to get priced out. We want to get something in return,” McGlinchey explained.

“I played well, and that’s when I was pretty sure I was going to have an opportunity to be a pretty major player in this year’s free agent market.

“And then, what I expected became final during my exit interviews with John and Kyle after this season. They were clear that barring something out of the ordinary, I wouldn’t be back. It was a money thing, and they told me point blank. “We’d love to have you back, but we can’t stretch ourselves too thin.”

Cardinals

Ian Rapoport reports that Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown has visited with the Cowboys and will visit with the Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, and Texans.

has visited with the Cowboys and will visit with the Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, and Texans. Ryan Fowler reports that Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has visits scheduled with the Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, Saints, and Titans.

has visits scheduled with the Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, Saints, and Titans. Justin Melo reports that Hawaii OL Ilm Manning has top-30 visits with the Bears, Cardinals, and Cowboys

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider has good things to say about draft prospect QB Anthony Richardson and it appears that Richardson felt the same way about Seattle during their meeting, enjoying meeting HC Pete Carroll.

“He was really impressive,” Schneider said, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “Great athlete, great young man. He has a ton of physical talent, no question about it. . . . He did a great job. He had fun. He was loose, and he had a good time with his teammates.”

“[Carroll] had this big smile on his face,” Richardson said. “We shook hands, and something about it was just different. You only see these guys on TV. And now I’m in their presence, and they’re right there talking to me. And they’re interested in me. That makes you feel good.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Tennesee DE Byron Young has had 11 top-30 visits including with the Jaguars and Seahawks.