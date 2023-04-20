NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Justin Melo reports the 49ers hosted Penn State S Ji’Ayir Brown for a top-30 visit.

49ers WR Chris Conley signed a veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $1.165 million base salary, $400,000 of which is guaranteed, a $102,500 roster bonus and a $50,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)

Cardinals

Cardinals OT Elijah Wilkinson ‘s one-year deal includes a $1.08 million salary and $152,500 signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson.

Cardinals OT Elijah Wilkinson's one-year deal includes a $1.08 million salary and $152,500 signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson. Arizona hosted Penn State C Juice Scruggs for a pre-draft visit this week. (Wilson)

Justin Melo reports the Cardinals hosted South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft for a pre-draft visit.

The Cardinals hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young for a top 30 visit. (Jeremy Fowler)

According to Aaron Wilson, Florida A&M LB Isaiah Land had a pre-draft meeting with the Cardinals.

Seahawks

Regarding the Seahawks’ plans in the 2023 NFL Draft, GM John Schneider said he will consult with his coaches over the weekend and then speak to Seahawks’ chairperson Jody Allen.

“We’re getting together with the coaches on Friday and Saturday,” Schneider said, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “Sunday is a really cool kind of gathering of all the information that you just heard and kind of a reset with the scouts and trying to figure out the input from the coaches and what that means to the front board. We’ll get with Jody on Tuesday night and show her what it looks like and tell her what we’re thinking and what our process has been and the way we think it’s going to go, all the different scenarios. Sometimes when I tell her the different scenarios, I think she looks at me like I’m crazy, like okay, I don’t know, we have 12 different things that can happen. But we’ll do that with Jody. Then Pete and I will have a good day, afternoon just the two of us. Like I said, speaking to other teams, speaking to agents, getting as much information in the final prep as we possibly can and then closing the doors and just getting ready for Thursday night to let it rip.”

As for Seattle’s No. 5 overall pick being its highest selection in 14 years, Allen said this draft period is “way more exciting” and requires more research than previous years.

“I would say way more exciting,” Schneider said. “There’s so much more research that goes into it. Last year obviously picking where we picked, but there’s levels all throughout every round, and obviously in the first round there’s specific levels every year. You have to evaluate the classes, and every class is completely different. Being up there with a fifth pick, I think, is just really exciting, and you have way more coverage and accessibility to all the prospects.”

Schneider expects trade talks will begin ramping up next week.

“That stuff really gets pretty intense I’d say next Tuesday, Wednesday,” Schneider said. “Those are really the two days that people kind of set up broad parameters for moving up, moving back at different spots, and then you have to be really pliable once it starts because if you’ve moved, you’ve got to be able to move to the other spots or move up. You have to be ready to roll.”