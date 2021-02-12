NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Regarding rumors that the 49ers could look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, Michael Lombardi of The Athletic points out the quarterback has a no-trade clause in his contract and can veto any trade by the organization.
Cardinals
- Field Yates notes that the Cardinals have hired Devin Fitzsimmons from Vanderbilt as an assistant special teams coach for the 2021 season.
Seahawks
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s $19 million base salary for 2021 became fully guaranteed on Friday. (Adam Schefter)
- Schefter also notes that $5 million of Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner’s 2021 base salary also became fully guaranteed.
- Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, citing a source with knowledge of Wilson’s contract situation, reports that the quarterback has not requested a trade but everything is“fluid” as of now.
- Florio notes that trading Wilson prior to June 1 would result in the Seahawks carrying a $39 million in dead money for 2021. Dealing him after June 1 would create $13 million and $26 million in dead money over the next two seasons. Wilson could wait to see whether and to what extent the team involves him in personnel matters during free agency and the draft before asking to be traded in May, with the goal of the transaction happening on or after June 2.
- When examining the Seahawks’ offensive line, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times could see Seattle making their most significant upgrades at left guard and center, considering that both Mike Iupati and Ethan Pocic are free-agents this offseason.
- However, the Seahawks are projected to have just $4.1 million in available cap space right now, meaning they will have to make roster decisions to sign free agents.
- Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Seahawks and CB Shaquill Griffin have not made much progress on extension negotiations since last summer. According to La Canfora, it could cost the Seahawks around $15 million to retain Griffin, so it’s possible Seattle may opt to franchise him instead.