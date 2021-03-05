NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Stanford WR/KR Connor Wedington has met with the 49ers this offseason. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

After signing DL J.J. Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal this week, Arizona GM Steve Keim emphasized that Watt’s deal does not mean the Cardinals are necessarily done adding talent this offseason.

“I don’t think we’re drastically limited,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com.“That’s why we structured the contract the way we did and the way we have done a number of other things financially. That’s some of the benefits you have…about having a rookie quarterback on his first contract. We have a window in time where we can do some different things and be flexible. At the same time, we have to be smart with it and we have to look at the future moving forward and look at the next three years. I always take a different view than a lot of people do.”

Arizona has 28 free agents this offseason, some of whom are sure to catch on with other NFL teams if they can’t work something out with the Cardinals for the 2021 season.

“Just doing the cost of business and the way things work, some of those players will be able to return,” Keim added. “It depends on what the market is going to present.”

Watt said he is comfortable lining up at any position needed in Arizona’s defense.

“Wherever they want me to line up. I’m very comfortable playing any position all the way up and down the line. I’m sure I’ll move around a lot just like I have in the past. … It doesn’t really matter much to me,” said Watt, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

Watt is still confident about his playing abilities when asked if he has “gas left in the tank.”

“A lot. A whole lot,” said Watt, via McManaman.

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins will meet virtually with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

Seahawks’ WR Josh Gordon tweeted that he asked to be released by Seattle on Thursday and the team granted him his wish: “I personally asked Seahawks for release,” Gordon tweeted. “The contract was expired but still legally binding.”

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins will meet virtually with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)

