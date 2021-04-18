NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirms the 49ers will be in attendance, along with other teams, at North Dakota State QB Trey Lance ‘s second pro day on Monday, and that Lance absolutely has a chance to sway their decision.

‘s second pro day on Monday, and that Lance absolutely has a chance to sway their decision. Fowler mentions the 49ers and other teams have been happy with Ohio State QB Justin Fields ‘ mental work in Zoom meetings, and if they don’t pick him at No. 3, it just means they loved another prospect a little bit more.

‘ mental work in Zoom meetings, and if they don’t pick him at No. 3, it just means they loved another prospect a little bit more. Fowler adds the team will have organizational meetings after Monday to hash out their plans for the No. 3 pick.

Cardinals

Jason La Canfora expects the Cardinals to take South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn with their first-round pick should he end up being available to them.

Seahawks

Seahawks RB Chris Carson, who received a two-year, $10.42 million contract, called the free-agent process “definitely difficult” and mentioned having some serious interest that “made it tough” to re-sign.

“It was the team that gave my first shot in the league, so I felt like it was the right decision,” Carson said, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “It was definitely difficult, the whole process. Teams made offers, there were definitely some teams that made it tough to sign with the Seahawks, but it was just the right feel. I prayed about it, me and my family talked about it, and we knew Seattle was the right fit.”

Carson said Russell Wilson reached out to him about returning prior to the running back deciding on re-signing with Seattle.

“He was definitely in my ear,” Carson said. “We talked about it before the season ended that we didn’t want this to be the last year we played with each other. He definitely was in my ear during the offseason.”

Carson added that fellow RB Rashaad Penny was among the Seahawks’ “big recruiters” in his return.

“Besides Russ, Rashaad was one of the big recruiters trying to get me back,” Carson said. “Everybody knows he’s like a brother to me. If we stay healthy, I think we can be one of the top rushing duos in the league. We both bring different things to the game, different attributes, but we complement each other so well. I just feel like his limit is ridiculous once he starts getting his feet wet in the game. I think it’ll be something special.”