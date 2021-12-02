NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) is considered a “long-shot to play” in Week 13 but will be monitored this week given he hasn’t been ruled out.
- Free-agent RB Frank Gore said that he would like to gain a front-office role with the 49ers given his close relationship to his former team: “I want to be in the front office with the San Francisco 49ers. I have a good relationship with the owner, with Paraag (Marathe), with the team.” (Peter Schrager)
Cardinals
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray doesn’t believe HC Kliff Kingsbury will leave Arizona for the Oklahoma head coach opening: “I know Kliff. I don’t really buy into it…If I’m him, I think he’s got a pretty good job right now.” (Josh Weinfuss)
- Kingsbury wouldn’t deny the possibility that DE J.J. Watt returns this season: “You can’t count him out. He’s a machine and he’s been working like crazy. I’m never up here when he’s not up here doing some sort of rehab and then he was out on the field today running. You never know with him.” (Weinfuss)
- Kingsbury added he will decide if OL Justin Pugh plays on Sunday and LB Tanner Vallejo is out at least three weeks. (Weinfuss)
Seahawks
- PFF’s Doug Kyed mentions he’s heard from a league source that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson might not need to force his way out of Seattle this offseason and that both sides might be mutually open to a split as this season has soured.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said the teams will not put RB Rashaad Penny on injured reserve. (Curtis Crabtree)
- Carroll didn’t want to talk too much about adding RB Adrian Peterson to the practice squad: “We’re trying to get ready to win this football game.” (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll mentioned Wilson needs reps in order to get out of his funk, not more rest for his finger: “He doesn’t need to be rested. He’s not tired. He’s not worn down or anything. He needs the action. He needs to get back to the activity and he needs to play more and get in the flow of as much as possible.” (Crabtree)
