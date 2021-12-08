NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Regarding the 49ers’ “realistic options” at running back for Week 14, Matt Barrows of The Athletic points out that JaMycal Hasty is the only player certain for Wednesday’s practice.

Cardinals

Two years into his tenure as head coach of the Broncos, Cardinals DC Vance Joseph found himself served with walking papers despite overseeing an improving defense. He landed in Arizona in 2019 but after two years he found himself in a similar predicament. The difference is the Cardinals stuck with Joseph, and they’ve been rewarded in 2021 as he’s overseen one of the NFL’s best defenses.

“I think every NFL coach — and every college coach — needs at least three years to have a chance to see the system work and to see the players have a chance to buy in,” Joseph said via the Athletic’s Robert Mays. “Culture is so important when you’re trying to change something, and the only way they buy in is if you’re winning and showing improvement. And you need time to do those things.”

Now, Joseph’s system is second-nature enough to players like LB Jordan Hicks and S Jalen Thompson that they can adjust on the fly on their own when offenses put them in a bind: “I tell my staff all the time, ‘Don’t get in the way of growth.’ It may not be the playbook way, but … if it’s sound and it’s accurate, let them fix it. Because you don’t want to stunt their growth.”

The Cardinals hosted three linebackers for workouts on Tuesday including Devante Downs, Corey Thompson and Nate Hall (Aaron Wilson)

and (Aaron Wilson) Of this group, Arizona signed Hall to their practice squad.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said S Jamal Adams is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery on Thursday. (Curtis Crabtree)

Carroll added free-agent S Bradley McDougald, who was part of the trade to acquire Adams from the New York Jets, is someone they are considering. (Bob Condotta)

The Seahawks hosted three players for workouts on Tuesday including G Vadal Alexander, DT Tyler Clark, and DT Niles Scott. (Aaron Wilson)