NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals free agent LB Chandler Jones has an uncertain future but says that money won’t determine where he ends up next season. He wants to end up with a team that will get the most from his talents and put him in the correct scheme.

“To be completely honest, it’s not about money at all,” Jones said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “Where I am in my career, I’ve gotten contracts, I’ve gotten the Super Bowl, but I think the scheme is huge. Or for me, winning more championships. I’ll say it again, it’s not about money. I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that. There are a lot of different things I have to think about. This is a time I can really focus on myself and what fits for me. Being a free agent, in my 10, 11 years of playing, I’ve never had the opportunity to pick what scheme I wanted to be in or what kind of defense. I’ve always [had it] handed to me. Not complaining, but I was drafted to the Patriots, and then I was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. While I was on the Cardinals I had about three defensive coordinators, a lot of different defensive coaches, and I never had the opportunity to actually say, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do.’ I get to pick what scheme I’m going to be in, and that will be huge in my decision.”