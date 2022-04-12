NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

There are some split opinions in league circles about what the 49ers’ options are with QB Jimmy Garoppolo. The team is obviously looking to move ahead with 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance but still hoping to get something via trade for Garoppolo.

“I’d just hold onto him. Wait,” an executive for another team told the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “Someone will get desperate. I’d even keep him through the season. Why get rid of a guy just to get rid of him to play the other guy if you know Jimmy has value? And Jimmy has value.”

Complicating matters is Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery that will take until July to rehab. He also is due about $25 million which is money the 49ers were hoping to save in a trade. Finding a partner might be tricky barring an injury to another starter, though. Most of the chairs at quarterback this offseason have been filled and the music is winding down.

“The answer is holding onto Jimmy and hoping someone doesn’t draft someone, or there is an injury, but at $24 million, no one is going to have the ability to carry that anyway,” another exec said. “The question for the 49ers is, would you pay Jimmy a bunch of it now and try to make him more palatable? If you are Jimmy and the money is unguaranteed, how much would you take from the 49ers as a guarantee knowing you may get stuck there, and they can control your destination? Both sides have risk.”

Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams has had a top 30 visit with the 49ers. (Tony Pauline)

Cardinals

Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler)

Seahawks

The Seahawks are a team that’s popularly linked to either drafting a quarterback or trading for someone like Browns QB Baker Mayfield. But they traded for QB Drew Lock as a part of the deal to jettison Russell Wilson and the team brass has talked him up steadily as a potential answer. Some in league circles believe Seattle might be crazy enough to believe it.

“I actually think they like Drew Lock, so what other team on Russell’s list of teams he would accept was going to give them a young, cheap quarterback?” an exec said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “They got way more for Russell than Detroit got for Stafford. They got a really good deal for Russell no matter what you think of Drew Lock.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Nebraska WR Samori Toure is making a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are scheduled to host Lenoir-Rhyne WR Dareke Young for a pre-draft visit. (Ryan Fowler)