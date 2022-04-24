NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo said that he expects to be fully recovered from his shoulder injury and is pleased with his recovery thus far.

“I’ll definitely be ready, to what degree, we don’t really know that yet,” Garoppolo said, via NFL.com. “I mean, we haven’t even really started throwing yet, so we’ve still got a little ways to go, but I’m definitely feeling good right now, feeling happy with that.”

As for Deebo Samuel‘s trade request, Garoppolo thinks the receiver deserves a lucrative contract and is one of the league’s best players.

“I don’t know exactly what’s going on behind the scenes, what the reasons are for everything, but what they would be getting in Deebo is one of the best players that I’ve ever played with,” Garoppolo said. “One of the best football players, one of the best guys I’ve ever played with. And I’ve been with Deebo since he was a rookie, so I’ve seen him evolve and grow. The way that he sets the tone for us, in practice, in games, in meetings, whatever, he puts his heart into it, and you’ve got to appreciate a guy like that, just a teammate that’s willing to put it all on the line for you. However this whole thing works out for him, he deserves his money, he’s going to get it, one way or the other, I just wish the best for him. He’s all-time, and I just appreciate him as a friend.”

Cardinals

Former Cardinals and current Vikings CB Patrick Peterson spoke about QB Kyler Murray and doesn’t think Arizona has done well building a successful team around him.

“I’ve been around K1,” Peterson said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s a competitor. . . . And I feel like, no disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don’t put the team in a position to be successful year after year after year. And Kyler Murray’s not gonna sit around and wait for that.”

Former Cardinals and new Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds acknowledged that Arizona hasn’t finished up to Murray’s standards.

“I just know, especially knowing how the last two years ended, meaning 2021 and 2020, and knowing the type of competitor that K1 is, and the type of winner that he wants to be,” Edmonds said. “I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening.”

San Jose State TE Derrick Deese Jr. has had pre-draft visits with the Cardinals, Falcons, and the Lions. (Eric Branch)

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp mentioned that he’s not concerned with topping Tyreek Hill‘s $30 million annual salary or Davante Adams‘ $28.5 million per year.

“I don’t think that’s really kind of the approach that I take,” Kupp said, via ESPN. “I definitely think there’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that you feel like is fair. A place for me and for this organization. … I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It’s more about being in a place that’s just right for both sides.”

Kupp doesn’t plan on skipping the Rams’ voluntary program and feels its important to be around the team.

“Well, I think it’s important to be here, be around the guys and be around this team,” said Kupp. “The goal at the end of the day is to win a world title. Whatever is going to get us in a place where we can compete for another world title, put us in a better position where we can be a better football team, that’s the goal. I think the best thing I can do is to be a part of that …”