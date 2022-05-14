NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner fully expects that WR Deebo Samuel will sign a new deal with the team and is confident he will be in San Francisco going forward.

“Here’s what I’m going to say about that,” Warner told Tom Pelissero. “I know you’re going to stir it up, Tom … so listen, I know that this team knows its value in Deebo Samuel. I know that Deebo loves the team that he plays for. I know the type of teammate, the type of player he is in that locker room, the amount of love that we have for him, he has for us. “So, I think it’s just a matter of time before something gets done. I’m here for him, and I know we all care a lot about him over here in this building and ya, that’s all I got to say about it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury hopes to lean on WR Marquise Brown a bit during the six-game suspension of WR DeAndre Hopkins: “The addition of Marquise (Brown) will help. We just have to play better as an offense. It’s unfortunate he won’t be available, but I’m excited to get him back … it’ll be a real shot in the arm.” (Darren Urban)

S eahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider explained that the team decided to trade down in the draft so they didn’t have to choose between Rutgers WR Bo Melton or Lenoir-Rhyne WR Dareke Young in the seventh round.

“We did the one where we traded back and were able to pick up that extra seventh, which was huge for us because we really had those two receivers staring at us down there that our staff really wanted to work with and that our scouts were obviously very high on.” Schneider said on ESPN 710 AM. “So to get it where we didn’t have to pick between one of the two and be able to grab both of them was a really big deal for us. I think you guys are gonna be really impressed with these two young men.”

When he was asked about LB K.J. Wright, Schneider said he likely won’t be back as a player. However, the team would welcome him back in a different capacity.

“Both Pete and I have met with him this offseason,” Schneider said. “He’s trying to figure some things out, too, as we are. But probably be in some sort of non-playing role.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll spoke about the team’s draft picks, including tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

“I thought everybody was able to show something, and the tackles jumped out right off the bat,” Carroll said. “Both guys look well-equipped, physically. They look like they can move like we would hope they can move. They’re both bright kids and will pick up their stuff, so the process is underway. I was really fired up about that.”