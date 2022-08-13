NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers



According to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan, RB Elijah Mitchell will miss the remainder of the preseason due to a hamstring injury, while CB Charvarius Ward will at least miss the team’s next game.

“Both of them had soft tissue injuries,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “They won’t be available next week. We’ll see the week after that.”

49ers Drake Jackson has a shoulder stinger and will undergo further testing, according to Shanahan. ( DEhas a shoulder stinger and will undergo further testing, according to Shanahan. ( Nick Wagoner

Cardinals

Cardinals’ veteran P Andy Lee feels fortunate to continue his NFL career at 40 years old.

“I feel God blessed me with my talents,” Lee said, via Kevin Parrish Jr. of the team’s official site. “My wife was like, ‘As long as you can continue to do it, I think it’s a disservice not to continue to play.’ It’s an honor to be able to play this game as long as I have. I’ve worked hard for many years to care for myself and do the right things.”

Cardinals STs coordinator Jeff Rodgers pointed out that Lee is still showing fast leg speed when punting and has remained consistent throughout his career.

“When we were evaluating Andy, we noticed how his leg is incredible fast,” Rodgers said. “It was then and still is now. There was a lot of distance going on with his punts. He came into the league with great hands and was a great holder from day one. As a young guy, he worked through some things, though he was still good, and hit his stride going into Year 3. The consistency he’s punted with all throughout his career is something all specialists strive to have.” Seahawks Seahawks RBs coach Chad Morton recalled RB Rashaad Penny‘s strong performance over the final five weeks of the 2021 season, where he recorded 671 yards, six touchdowns, and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. “That was a long time coming. It was great,” Morton said, via Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic. “I just let him talk his shit. It was really good to see him get fired up, and that’s what we need. Just him with that right mindset and being fired up and ready to go. You got to have a little bit of chip on your shoulder.” Morton added that Penny has been impressive in training camp and is aware of being the team’s No. 1 running back. “He’s been great,” Morton said. “He knows he’s the guy right now.” However, Morton mentioned that Penny must continue to perform given the organization drafted second-round RB Kenneth Walker III. “He’s still got to go because he’s got another young buck on his back,” Morton said. “You can’t settle in thinking, ‘OK, I got this now that Chris is not here.’ You got this young hungry back that can run, now. He’s going to be out there chasing him down. I know Ken’s attitude and he’s going to try to take the job from Rashaad. He wants to play, too.” Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks is “real close” to returning from his hamstring injury, but has not yet returned to practice. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that WR Freddie Swain ‘s back tightened up on him in the weight room. (John Boyle)

is “real close” to returning from his hamstring injury, but has not yet returned to practice. Seahawks HC said that WR ‘s back tightened up on him in the weight room. (John Boyle) Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny is “feeling a little bit of groin tightness,” according to Carroll, “so we’re just taking care of him.” Penny didn’t take part in the team’s walkthrough and doesn’t appear as if he’ll play extensively in the preseason opener. (Brady Henderson)