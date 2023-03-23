NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Bobby Wagner

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch pointed out they considered trading up for QB Sam Darnold when he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

“I feel we’ve studied him forever, back when he was the No. 1 pick and we were looking for trade options,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News.

Lynch said Darnold was interested in the structure San Francisco could provide.

“He kind of was craving what we could provide: a really cool structure on offense that’s tailor-made for his skill set. That’s what he bought into,” Lynch said. “We’re excited about Sam.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Zach Pascal is betting on himself as he heads to Arizona.

“If you are a passionate football player, you want to succeed and you want to go to a place that allows you to give the opportunity to bet on yourself,” Pascal said, via the team’s website.

Pascal plans to make the most of his career with what time in the NFL he does have left.

“These past couple of years, it grew into the mindset, ‘You’re not going to be in the league long. Bet on yourself,‘” Pascal said.” “If you have the confidence and trust in yourself, do that. Bet on yourself and your talent.”

Pascal believes he’s going to be a good fit in the team’s locker room, which helped him decide to join Arizona.

“Whenever you come into an organization, you want to be able to meet guys you are able to bond with,” Pascal said. “It’s like creating a new family. You go out there on the field, you have to be able to come together as one.”

Seahawks

Per the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, there remains mutual interest between the Seahawks and LB Bobby Wagner on a reunion but neither side has said much since before the start of free agency. Seattle likely would need to create more cap space to bring Wagner on.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said on March 9 the two sides had a good, frank conversation: "He knows where we are, and we know where he's at. We have so much respect for him personally and professionally. We were able to talk some through things, and we know where it's going."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo mentioned the Seahawks are set to meet with Alabama QB Bryce Young at his Pro Day on Friday. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times notes Schneider and HC Pete Carroll are expected to be in attendance.

at his Pro Day on Friday. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times notes Schneider and HC are expected to be in attendance. According to Justin Melo, the Seahawks had virtual and formal meetings with Mississippi State DL Cameron Young.