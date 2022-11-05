NFC Notes: 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch admitted there were some concerns about G Aaron Banks as he entered his second season. San Francisco was counting on the former second-round pick to replace longtime steady veteran Laken Tomlinson at left guard, and it during training camp looked like it was going to be shaky. Fortunately, Lynch says Banks stepped it up and they’re happy with his progress.

“It wasn’t always great. But to the kid’s credit, he got better each day. I give Chris Foerster, James Cregg, the whole O-line group of coaches … I give them a lot of credit. I give Aaron the most credit, because he kept his head down, he kept grinding. And he’s a gamer,” Lynch said via the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “You have to practice well to play well in this league, but he does have a special quality, and I love it. Come game time, he’s a better player than he looks out here on the practice field. And that’s nothing against his work ethic. I just think he’s got this competitive nature and the better the player he’s going against, the better he plays as well. …

“We knew all along this was a bigger body than we’re accustomed to playing with, but he can move extremely well. He’s really holding his own in the run game, that’s where he’s a force. And in the pass pro, he hasn’t given up a sack all year. That’s pretty good. We’re really proud of Aaron, just like we are of [fourth-round G] Spencer Burford, who’s playing the right guard. He’s an immensely talented kid, really long arms to play the guard position, but can bend, can uncoil, you can see that in the run game when he’s pulling.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again addressed the running back controversy following a big performance from RB Tony Pollard, noting that the team will go back to RB Ezekiel Elliott as their starter.

“I think Tony answered, visibly, what most thought and that is that he’s an outstanding weapon to win football games with, to be trite. He can do it and he can do it at this level, consistently. But, yes I expect Zeke back against Green Bay,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said they did not make any trades at the deadline given no opportunities came to them: “It has to come to you. If it’s not coming your way, then you’re usually gonna regret it. And we didn’t have it come our way.” (Jon Machota)

Jones said he expects RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to play in Week 10. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown isn’t really satisfied with the team’s 8-0 start to the season and is more concerned about continuing to find a way to win every week.

“Not to me,” Brown said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “I think winning, going 1-0, every week. But we’re not stuck on a number. We’re just trying to win every week. This shit is hard. Prime example, is the first half. They took the ball out of our hand, running the ball. We’ve got to find a way to adjust. We’re not caught up in trying to go perfect. That’s not even a conversation right now. We’re just trying to win. Find a way to win.”