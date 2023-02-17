NFC Notes: 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles

49ers

49ers C Jake Brendel is excited about free agency after going through what he describes as an “uphill battle” to start his career.

“It’s been an uphill battle, starting from me being undrafted to a few injuries early in my career,” Brendel said, via NBC Sports. “Those things are in the past. I truthfully feel like my career is just starting right now.”

Brendel believes that he’s proven himself as a productive starter in the NFL.

“Oh, yeah, for sure,” he answered. “The collective shows that, but also the individual numbers were on par, if not better, than half of the league. I just feel it’s something that’s going to be advantageous in free agency. I can definitely build off of and I feel there are some promising stuff on film that other teams are going to see how well I can play when I get the opportunity.”

Brendel would love to stay in San Francisco, but also wants to take advantage of the financial security for his family.

“This place is special,” Brendel said. “Kyle Shanahan’s offense is special. Coach Foerster is a guy I want to be around in the future, but it’s got to make sense financially and professionally for my family.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin was told they will try to get him more incorporated on offense after being productive on special teams this season.

“We had a talk during my exit meeting, basically saying like they already know what I did with the special teams this year and all that, but they are going to try and get me on the offense and try to make guys respect me more on both sides of the ball,” said Turpin, via Tony Catalina of BloggingTheBoys.

Turpin is hoping to prove himself as a receiver in training camp and give their coaches “no choice” but to get him involved.

“I’m going into this training camp, I’m basically trying to show them that they have no choice but to use me on offense, that’s my mindset.”

Turpin considers himself to be a “playmaker” and can be an effective player alongside CeeDee Lamb.

“I’m a playmaker with the ball in my hand and I can scare guys without the ball…just on the same field together me and Ceedee Lamb I just feel like that’s my biggest thing going on, just showing them that they gotta have me on the field.”

Eagles

Unfortunately for Eagles WR Quez Watkins, a drop in the Super Bowl capped off an overall disappointing year for the young wideout. The arrival of WR A.J. Brown bumped Watkins down to No. 3 on the depth chart and he dealt with a shoulder injury, all of which are valid reasons his production fell off. But Watkins acknowledged he’s capable of more and the decline was mostly “mental.”

“This was a humbling year for me,” Watkins said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “I know I took a step back from last year to this year. It was a very humbling experience and I’m looking forward to (moving forward). … Honestly, it was all me. I didn’t play my brand of football all year.”