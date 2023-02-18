NFC Notes: 49ers, Deebo Samuel, Cardinals, Geno Smith, Seahawks

49ers

When appearing on NBC Sports Boston, Albert Breer shot down rumors of the 49ers possibly looking to trade Deebo Samuel to the Patriots and points out that New England has never even reached out to San Francisco.

“I checked in with somebody who would absolutely know on this, and they said A) we’re not trading him and B) they haven’t even called,” said Breer. “So wherever this is, it hasn’t gotten to the Niners’ desk. This isn’t something that’s been on the table for them at all.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ owner Michael Bidwill thinks new HC Jonathan Gannon‘s vision will get them back on track to compete for a Super Bowl.

“I think he came in with a vision and plan,” Bidwill said, via ProFootballTalk. “The vision aligned with where we want to be about getting back to the top of the NFC West, competing in January, competing to get to the Super Bowl and win it. That’s number one with the vision. His plan he outlined, some of which he’ll get in today and some of which we’re not going to get into, but I’m excited about it.”

Bidwill said Gannon will help Kyler Murray continue being a playmaker and is excited about the new coach’s plan for him.

“It’s the view that he had of our elite quarterback, getting him back to being the playmaker that he is, making sure we build around him and put our players in positions, especially Kyler as our quarterback to really get after it. I was excited about what his plan is and how he outlined it.”

Josina Anderson reports that Cardinals associate HC and coach WR Shawn Jefferson will be leaving the team following his exit meeting with the franchise.

Patriots

Per Albert Breer, the Patriots may not see a big gap between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, adding that the team could be willing to listen to trade offers for Jones after HC Bill Belichick was reportedly unhappy with how he handled things this past season.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider told reporters that he isn’t concerned about former QB coach turned Buccaneers OC Dave Canales luring QB Geno Smith to Tampa Bay. He also mentioned that the team has had good discussions with Smith so far regarding a new deal.

“Obviously, Dave has a great relationship with Drew and Geno,” Schneider said, via Seattle Sports 710AM. “Shoot, he did a great job working with Geno (and) staying after practice with Drew. Those guys would work their tails off for a good hour, an hour and a half after practice. They’d be out there in the dark throwing the ball, working on footwork and ball carriage and everything. … (But) free agency doesn’t start until the middle of March so there’s a huge period here where we have time to work through things. “Good talks so far,” Schneider added of Smith. “We’re in it. We’re just trying to figure out what’s best, and we’ll do what’s right.”