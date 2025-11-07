NFC Notes: 49ers, Falcons, Panthers

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is still “pretty confident” that WR Brandon Aiyuk will be back at some point this season. (Vic Tafur)

is still “pretty confident” that WR will be back at some point this season. (Vic Tafur) 49ers DL Yetur Gross-Matos strained his hamstring again late last week, which is why he landed on IR. Shanahan indicated that the aggravation isn’t bad enough to keep him out the rest of the season. Gross-Matos is expected back at some point. (Nick Wagoner)

strained his hamstring again late last week, which is why he landed on IR. Shanahan indicated that the aggravation isn’t bad enough to keep him out the rest of the season. Gross-Matos is expected back at some point. (Nick Wagoner) 49ers GM John Lynch on QB Brock Purdy‘s recovery from turf toe: “The progression is continuing. The last couple weeks, he’s out on the practice field and we try to keep giving him more. He’s making progress. Turf toe is a tough injury … We’ll evaluate at the end of the week.” (Cam Inman)

Falcons

Falcons ST coordinator Marquice Williams hopes that K Zane Gonzalez can be a “consistent presence” for the team at kicker.

“You want what’s best for the team,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “We are looking for a consistent presence at that position as throughout the whole NFL.”

Atlanta tried out both K Parker Romo and Gonzalez last week. The team opted to sign Romo but pivoted to Gonzalez after Romo missed a key field goal.

“When they went out there to compete, it was a very tight battle,” Falcons HC Raheem Morris said. “Zane was the elder statesman, and Parker was the younger statesman. We went with the younger statesman.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said the team would explore all avenues at the trade deadline, but at the end of the day, they’ll need to get the right fit both in terms of personnel and value to make a move.

“Philosophically speaking, it’s value. Need and value,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “All those things kinda taken into consideration as we look at it and talk about who could potentially help us at this point. And I also understand that there’s a lot more that goes into it. But it’s gotta be fair value and things have to match up—the need with what you’re willing to give up for that. Understanding that as we put this team together and as we build it, all those picks in the draft are really important for us as we continue to build this team. But again, to me, I don’t take in the record into consideration. I’m trying to win this game. We’re trying to win, we’re trying to beat the New Orleans Saints this week. And that’s gotta be the focus and mentality for me as a coach.”

Canales says Austin Corbett will move to right guard and Cade Mays will be back at center. (Person)