NFC Notes: 49ers, Giants, Seahawks

49ers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that absent a Super Bowl run, the 49ers plan to start first-round QB Trey Lance in 2022 and look to trade veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan left open the door to Garoppolo being back in 2022 when asked last week, but Rapoport suggested he can shut the door on that as just Shanahan being coy.
- It’s worth noting that Garoppolo carries a sizable, $24.2 million base salary for 2022, along with a $600,000 workout bonus and $800,000 in per-game roster bonuses for a total commitment of $25.6 million.
Giants
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports makes the case for the Giants going “all-in” to acquire Seahawks QB Russell Wilson this offseason.
- Jones notes the Giants could make the Seahawks the best trade offer, as they currently have the No. 5 and No. 7 picks in next year’s draft. That could change, but both picks figure to be high.
- Jones believes New York may still have to include another first-round pick or player to get a deal done.
- As for Seattle, a league source tells Jones that the package would be compelling if Wilson is set on leaving the team: “Zero doubt [GM] John Schneider has a plan [for when Wilson leaves]. The QBs (or lack thereof) in this draft makes things tricky. NYG makes sense with 2 top 10s.“
Seahawks
