NFC Notes: 49ers, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Cooper Kupp

49ers
- According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, 49ers C Alex Mack has still not decided if he will be back in 2022 to play for a 14th season.
- 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the team are on the same page that he will continue to rehab his shoulder injury away from the team facility and he won’t be at OTAs, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
- According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the 49ers, along with other teams with star receivers in contract years, have so far brushed aside all trade inquiries for WR Deebo Samuel.
- Most NFL front office personnel who Howe polled thought the 49ers would eventually work out a long-term deal to keep Samuel, although things could always go sideways in negotiations.
- Oklahoma State RB Jaylen Warren had a top 30 visit for the 49ers. (Jordan Schultz)
Cardinals
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and a number of the team’s other veterans are not at OTAs and are training on their own. Rapoport adds this has been communicated to the team.
- Cardinals WR A.J. Green said it didn’t make sense for him to start his career over elsewhere, which is a big reason why he chose to remain in Arizona: “I didn’t have to start over,” Green said, via PFT. “Coaches know what I can do…It didn’t make sense to go someplace else.”
- The Cardinals are hosting Sam Houston State WR Jequez Ezzard for a top 30 visit. (Tom Pelissero)
- Cal OLB Cameron Goode has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Cardinals have hosted Memphis WR Calvin Austin for a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline)
Rams
- Per NFL Media’s Andrew Siciliano, Rams HC Sean McVay didn’t have much of an update on contract talks with DT Aaron Donald and WR Cooper Kupp: “Those are very important players, but it’s one day at a time.”
- The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue says she thinks it would be fair to say Donald’s deal is further along than Kupp’s.
- Kupp was asked about his deal and said it’s not necessarily imperative to him to be the NFL’s highest-paid receiver: “I don’t think that’s the approach that I take…There’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that I think is fair…I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else.” (Siciliano)
