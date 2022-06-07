NFC Notes: 49ers, Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, Rams, Aaron Donald

49ers

49ers DBs coach Cory Undlin said that veteran CB Jason Verrett plans on playing “every single down” after recovering from a torn ACL and will provide leadership for their younger players.

“He’s involved,” Undlin said, via Jennifer Lee Chen of NBC Sports. “He’s interacting. He’s talking to us as if he’s going out there and playing every single down. Huge positive for me as a coach, for us as a coaching staff to have that type of leadership and knowledge, especially for the young guys and even for a guy like Mooney. He’s played a lot of ball so to see that type of relationship between those two guys come together, it’s really cool. It’s nice.”

Undlin said that they are using clips of Verrett in last season’s OTAs and training camp to teach players about their coverage concepts.

“I would say the OTA practices and the clips we got of him in OTAs and training camp, it was up there,” Undlin said. “Very, very impressive. I’m not trying to overdo it, it’s incredible. Half the clips that we teach off right now in OTAs, when we are talking about what we did and you’re teaching the coverages. He’s on all of them as an example of ‘this is how you do it.’ I’m super excited. We are all super excited he’s out there.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports 49ers DE Nick Bosa will attend minicamp after skipping OTAs and could be receiving a contract extension at some point in the near future.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes while WR Deebo Samuel is technically back with the team, the situation between himself and the franchise remains largely unchanged.

Cardinals

Darren Urban of the Cardinals official team website stumbled upon a question he asked WR Larry Fitzgerald back in 2017. The future Hall of Fame receiver’s answer explains why he has yet to announce his retirement despite not playing in 2021.

“I’m going to say this: if I were to retire, I wouldn’t tell you,” Fitz said back then. “I will never sit in front of a camera and say I’m retiring. That will not happen. I promise you that. I’m going to sneak out the back door.”

Rams

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk notes Rams DT Aaron Donald will spend the next two seasons with Los Angles after receiving a $40 million raise. However, he notes that Donald can retire after the 2023 season with no financial consequences, then unretire with a new team.

Florio believes Donald could look for a new franchise closer to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the Rams may even be willing to trade him in order to get something in return.

Florio notes all four AFC North teams could be on Donald’s list including the Steelers, Browns, Bengals, and Ravens.

The following is a breakdown of Donald’s new deal: In 2022, a signing bonus of $25 million, a base salary of $1.5 million fully guaranteed and a roster bonus of $5 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Donald has a roster bonus of $15 million fully guaranteed and a base salary of $13.5 million that becomes guaranteed on the third day of the league year.

In 2024, a roster bonus of $5 million was added to his previously scheduled $10 million base salary. It becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year. There are also two void years.

Rams HC Sean McVay didn’t downplay the importance of re-signing Donald, saying his return is paramount to the team’s success: “It’s not great news; it’s phenomenal, outstanding. It’s a big deal. He is truly one of one in my opinion.” (PFT)