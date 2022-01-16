NFC Notes: 49ers, Lions, Seahawks

49ers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says his understanding is the 49ers remain committed to first-round QB Trey Lance as their starter in 2022 and they will explore trade options for veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was fined $5,169 for unnecessary roughness last week against the Rams.

Lions

Lions S Tracy Walker made his final media appearance with the team this season and said that while he would like to remain with the team, he is still hoping to cash in this offseason.

“Like I said, I want to be a part of this tradition that’s been started here, but at the end of the day, that’s not up to me, honestly,” Walker said, via LionsWire.com. “I’m here just to do what I do best and do my job. That’s for the upstairs and for my agents to decide, so as far as that, I let them handle that and I control what I control and that’s by making plays on the field. I feel like these coaches believe in the players. They understand what it’s like to be a player first off and so they’re open ears. Sometimes we might not always be right as players, but they’re still open to hear it and that’s the biggest thing for me. Like I said, that was the biggest difference, honestly, and so I respect these coaches for that, like I said, giving me a voice. And allowing me to voice my opinions and hearing me out regardless of if I’m right or wrong. And that’s the difference between these coaches and that’s why I respect them the way I do.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Seahawks owner Jody Allen , HC Pete Carroll , and GM John Schneider met Thursday, but there was no discussion about job security. It was the usual end-of-season review with a look ahead to 2022.

Mortensen says all systems are go with Carroll, Schneider, and QB Russell Wilson for 2022, pointing out Wilson has two years left on his deal plus a no-trade clause.

for 2022, pointing out Wilson has two years left on his deal plus a no-trade clause. Michael Silver says that some in the Seahawks’ organization believe that there will be no major changes, including with HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider, with Silver adding that he expects both to be back next season.