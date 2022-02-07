NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Rams, Odell Beckham

49ers

San Francisco will receive third-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 for former OC Mike McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins to be the team’s next head coach, due to the league’s diversity hiring initiative. (Matt Maiocco)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ future is uncertain with the team at this time. However, Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has the utmost confidence in QB Jordan Love if he indeed takes over as the starter in 2022.

“He’s a talented kid, which is why they drafted him in the first round,” he said via PackersWire. “Obviously, he’s had only had one real game experience, but if Aaron decides to step away and retire, I think he (Love) will be just fine.”

New Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia‘s contract may set a new high for special teams coordinators around the league. (Brad Biggs)

Rams

Former agent and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry writes Rams WR Odell Beckham has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year.

has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year. That deal could come from the Rams but Corry adds teams like the Raiders, Patriots, Chiefs and Chargers should provide competition and could be compelling alternatives.

Corry also notes Rams WR Robert Woods is a potential cap casualty in 2023, as Los Angeles has an out in his contract to save nearly $10 million.