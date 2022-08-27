NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers’ offense wasn’t at its best during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted that he wishes the offense and QB Trey Lance were “cleaner” but he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it.

“I wish it was cleaner, just from a whole, but I’m not going to make too much out of it,” Shanahan said of Lance, via The Mercury News. “There weren’t too many opportunities and we got in some long down-and-distances, which made it tough.”

Lance admitted that there were some ugly moments from the offense.

“Some ugly stuff out there, for sure. It definitely wasn’t our best night,” Lance said. “We’re not going to make too big of a deal from it. We’ll watch film, learn from it and get better. These 17 days (of practice) will be super important for us for Chicago.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on if LT David Bakhtiari and OL Elgton Jenkins will be ready for Week 1: “We have no idea. I mean, it’s hard to project that without being through practice, seeing how they respond, and getting into team reps.” (Ryan Wood)

LaFleur noted that the team medical staff thought WR Christian Watson would benefit from two additional weeks of rest which is why he is not active for the team's final preseason game. (Wood)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on the injury sustained by OLB Alton Robinson : “He banged his knee on the ground, fell on it. We’ve got to figure out what that is. We’ve got some imaging and stuff to figure that out.” (Brady Henderson)

Carroll also mentioned that RT Jake Curhan injured his elbow, while other players sustained some soft-tissue injuries.

injured his elbow, while other players sustained some soft-tissue injuries. Seahawks QB Drew Lock on QB Geno Smith being named the starter for Week 1: “As a competitor, you’re always disappointed … But it’s now my job to have his back.” (Henderson)