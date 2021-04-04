NFC Notes: 49ers, Panthers, Saints

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said they’re ecstatic to have CB Jason Verrett back for another season. “J.V. has a remarkable work ethic which allowed him to persevere over the past two years as he re-established himself as a top-tier cornerback,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “His determination is extraordinary, and we appreciate how he leads by example in the way that he approaches the game. We’re ecstatic to reward him for all of his hard work and can’t wait to have him back in the red and gold.”

Panthers

A source tells Dan Patrick that the Jets are looking for a second-round pick in return for QB Sam Darnold , but would probably be willing to settle for a third.

, but would probably be willing to settle for a third. Patrick also adds that the Carolina Panthers are one of the teams interested in Darnold should they be unable to move up in the draft.`

Saints

The Saints’ salary cap strategy the past several years has become well known and infamous, as New Orleans did the equivalent of opening up multiple credit cards to push current expenses into future years. The team banked on the rising salary cap bailing them out and it took a global pandemic and league revenues falling precipitously for that strategy to bite them in the rear this offseason.

“Pittsburgh and New Orleans seem to have been kicking the can down the road for this year, thinking that a new CBA, new media deals, etc., were going to bump that salary cap up and they could then just dump all that money into the next two years, still remain competitive and then be free because the cap would be going up $30-40 million,” an exec told the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “COVID totally scuttled their plans.”