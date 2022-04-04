NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

49ers

Matt Maiocco reports that Samori Toure has an interview with Nebraska WRhas an interview with 49ers Leonard Hankerson on Monday. WR coachon Monday.

Rams

Per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are no official details on new Rams LB Bobby Wagner ‘s contract yet. But several sources have said the deal pays out $6.5 million in the first year. Another said it’s $17 million over two years with some small guarantees in the second year.

Florio adds the Ravens reportedly offered $18 million over two years but it's not clear how that deal was structured.

Wagner was initially seeking one year and $11 million when released by the Seahawks, per Florio.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirms the deal is functionally a two-year deal with a base value of $17.5 million and a max value of $23.5 million with incentives.

Rapoport adds $6.5 million comes in the first year and there is a total of $10 million fully guaranteed over the first two seasons.

Mike Garafolo says there’s a $3.5 million roster bonus next spring that is essentially guaranteed. His $7.5 million 2023 base salary also becomes guaranteed five days into the 2023 league year.

In addition, if Wagner hits his incentives he earns the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent, per Rapoport.

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is hearing the trade speculation just like everyone else. He took it upon himself to reveal via his Twitter account that he hasn’t heard anything from Seattle about any trades involving him.