NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Jarquez Hunter

49ers WR Jacob Cowing pulled his hamstring in practice Wednesday, but it’s unclear how much time it will cost him. (Nick Wagoner)

San Francisco LT Trent Williams praised first-round DE Mykel Williams' size and compared him to a young DeForest Buckner. (Matt Maiocco)

Rams DE Braden Fiske and OLB Jared Verse‘s relationship started back during their time together at Florida State.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, this dude’s not playing,’” Verse said, via NY Times. “He got to the quarterback before me on one play. I said, ‘I can’t let that happen again.’ So we started competing and becoming more vocal with each other. I’m like, this is going to be a good relationship.”

Rams GM Les Snead added that the two’s relationship was something that he believed would carry over into the NFL which prompted him to reunite them in Los Angeles.

“We always thought there was a possibility that what they had together would carry over,” Snead says. “We discussed that they would be closer to being on the same wavelength with each other than two strangers meeting for the first time.”

Jarquez Hunter

Rams RB coach Ron Gould is excited about the power-speed combination that rookie RB Jarquez Hunter brings to the table.

“His superpower is his speed. He’s really fast,” Gould said, via Rams Wire. “And then the second thing is, if you get the pads on you, he’s a heavier guy, he’s a guy who can go north and south, and he’s a guy who’s gonna be able to come out of a lot of tackles.”