NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry notes the 49ers typically like to do longer deals, while the trend with young receivers has been to sign shorter deals to try and give them more cracks at signing big deals.

Corry writes San Francisco and WR Deebo Samuel could compromise, with the team hitting Samuel’s desired $25 million a year on a four or five-year deal instead of three years.

The 49ers are hosting San Jose State QB Nick Starkel at their local prospect day on Wednesday. (Matt Maiocco)

The 49ers are bringing in Cal OLB Cameron Goode on Thursday for a private workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Rams

Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss WR Odell Beckham ‘s torn ACL: “When Odell tore his ACL with the Browns the surgery didn’t go as well as anyone had hoped. This past surgery went really well and probably will extend his career.”

Rapoport adds that there is mutual interest between the two sides and that the Rams know more about Beckham's knee than other teams, as their team doctor performed the most recent surgery.

Should the Rams sign veteran CB Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic writes that Gilmore would play the outside cornerback role opposite of Jalen Ramsey.

Should Los Angeles play Ramsey in the "Star" position, Rodrigue points out that the Rams could play Robert Rochell or David Long Jr. as outside corners. Rodgirue also expects them to draft a cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Although Rodrigue doesn't get the sense that the Rams have had "developing conversations" with S Tyrann Mathieu, she doesn't think it rules out current mutual interest.

she doesn’t think it rules out current mutual interest. Rodrigue thinks that Los Angeles would be interested in signing Mathieu and Gilmore, but wouldn’t be able to pay them “anywhere near standard salaries.”

Rodrigue also points out that it’s unlikely the Rams sign any players until after the 2022 NFL Draft in order to maintain its compensatory pick formula.

Seahawks

The Seahawks are doubling down on the program that HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider have built. The question is if it will work without QB Russell Wilson or if he was the glue holding things together.

“Everything Seattle does has been against the grain,” an exec for another team said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “The way they run the offense, the way they are run-oriented, the way they are trading for Jamal Adams. It just feels like they need a reset, and I put them in the same category as New England, where they both have older coaches, they both drafted running backs in the first round, and now they both have moved on from the greatest quarterbacks in team history while both could still play.

“It feels like a lot of the GMs are younger and doing more basketball-style trades. Well, what is the opposite of that? It is the two old coaches, Bill [Belichick] and Pete, doing a little bit more older styles.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry points out if the Jets were indeed willing to trade the No. 10 pick and presumably extend WR D.K. Metcalf to a deal similar to what the Dolphins gave WR Tyreek Hill , then that gives Metcalf leverage in contract talks with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks hosted Cal OLB Cameron Goode on Tuesday, according to PFN's Aaron Wilson.

on Tuesday, according to PFN’s Aaron Wilson. Nebraska CB Cameron Taylor-Britt had a top 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Josh Norris)