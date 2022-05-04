NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said that trade calls regarding QB Jimmy Garoppolo came to a “screeching halt” once the veteran needed to have shoulder surgery.

“I felt we were close in some discussions and then the decision was made to have surgery and it brought things to a screeching halt,” Lynch said via PFT. “We either want to have Jimmy playing for us, which we’re all right with, or we want him to get the value.”

Rams

Despite not being the biggest name trading on draft day, former Rams CB Troy Hill was sent back to the team by the Browns in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Hill let it be known that he feels disrespected by Cleveland and is happy to be back with Los Angeles.

“When I was in Cleveland, I always found myself trying to compare things to how it was done over here in L.A.,” Hill said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I don’t know if it was me just trying to compare as far as this is what a winning program [does], or it was just missing everything that was happening over here. I feel disrespected. Definitely motivated to come out and show what I can do.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf said “it’s all smiles right now” after seeing former teammate WR A.J. Brown sign a new deal with the Eagles, as he knows it is just a matter of time before he does the same with Seattle.

“We’re going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next coming years,” Metcalf told Shannon Sharpe on his podcast.