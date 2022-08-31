NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that he felt the chances of trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason “seemed slim to none” and was always comfortable with having him return.

“The chances were, to me, it seemed slim to none,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I remember the first week of training camp me saying to Jimmy like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like any of these opportunities, if you don’t go to the place you want, you can’t get the contract that you want, we would love to have you here as a backup in that deal.’ I want you to know that we feel that way but I also think there’s no way you’re not gonna get something as this goes throughout training camp.”

Shanahan thinks that teams around the NFL were waiting for them to cut Garoppolo and it became evident to the quarterback that staying put in San Francisco was the best option for him.

“To me, it seems like everyone was just waiting for us to cut him so they could see how much they could get him for,” Shanahan said. “But once the last Saturday preseason game happened and no one got injured, then Jimmy thought this was his best situation that he liked. And that’s why we were so pumped because it’s obviously a better situation for the Niners.”

Shanahan added that they were clear with Garoppolo on his role going forward.

“We were always clear to Jimmy that salary cap wise and a backup role and supporting Trey and that if that worked for him, that was a no brainer for us. We just didn’t think the chances of that were gonna happen. And it ended up being that way. And so, when it was all said and done, even though it was pretty shocking to us, we thought it was a win-win for both sides.”

was excited to hear about returning to the team: “When I told Trey that Jimmy’s going to come back, he’s like, ‘Awesome. That dude was awesome for me last year. I can’t wait to be the same way.’” (Adam Schefter) Garoppolo’s one-year deal includes a $6.5 million base salary that is fully guaranteed and up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Mike Garafolo)

There is another $8.45 million available in incentives, including $250,000 for each game he plays at least 25 percent of the snaps, $100,000 for each of those games the 49ers win, $500,000 for taking more than half the snaps in a playoff game, $500,000 for more than half the snaps in the conference championship plus another $500,000 for winning it and $1 million for more than half the snaps in the Super Bowl.

Finally, there is a no-trade and no-tag clause in the deal, per Garafolo.

Rams

Per the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams UDFA WR Lance McCutcheon beat out 2021 fourth-round WR/TE Jacob Harris for a roster spot. She adds he’s big enough to help them compensate for only carrying two tight ends on the initial roster.

beat out 2021 fourth-round WR/TE for a roster spot. She adds he’s big enough to help them compensate for only carrying two tight ends on the initial roster. Other position battle results Rodrigue highlights include UDFA OLB Keir Thomas over OLB Chris Garrett and OL Bobby Evans over seventh-round OT A.J. Arcuri .

over OLB and OL over seventh-round OT . Rams GM Les Snead refused to discuss his ongoing extension negotiations with the team but mentioned that he plans on staying with the organization on a long-term basis: “I’ll keep that in house…. Looking forward to 2022. It’s been an awesome journey with the Rams starting in 2012, and definitely expect that to continue not just in the near term but in the long term.” (Gary Klein)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was asked if second-round RB Kenneth Walker would be ready to go for Week 1 as he is still recovering from injury.

“This is really uncharted territory for him and for us too in that regard in what he’s coming back from,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “He feels way better, he’s moving around, he was throwing the football around today it’s just going to be one day at a time and I told him I’m going to start punching him in the stomach here pretty soon, a couple days from now.”

Seahawks OLB Alton Robinson suffered a sprained PCL in their preseason finale but he has a chance to be ready for Week 1. (Curtis Crabtree)

suffered a sprained PCL in their preseason finale but he has a chance to be ready for Week 1. (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll said DE L.J. Collier (elbow) is still having issues with his injury but wouldn’t elaborate on whether he could land on the injured reserve: “He’s still got issues with his elbow. It’s not back yet.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

(elbow) is still having issues with his injury but wouldn’t elaborate on whether he could land on the injured reserve: “He’s still got issues with his elbow. It’s not back yet.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) The Seahawks hosted WR Quandre Mosely for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)