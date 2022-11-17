NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.

Rams

Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.

Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford is still in the concussion protocol but expects him to be cleared for Sunday against the Saints. (Gary Klein)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll continues to be thrilled with how QB Geno Smith is playing. His one critique is that he thinks Smith could do a little more to avoid taking hits, one of which resulted in a crucial fumble in last week’s loss to the Bucs.

“I love the way he’s been running,” Carroll said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I think he’s been extremely effective. The touchdown pass to Tyler was a gorgeous example of moving out of the pocket and still staying alive and throwing a strike for a touchdown. He’s doing all of that. I just don’t want him to get hit, so whatever that takes, if that means he has to run a little bit less or he’s got to duck a little bit sooner or get out of bounds a little bit earlier, I want him to grow with it in his awareness.”

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.