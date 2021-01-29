NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Nick Wagoner said it’s hard to see the 49ers having the assets to compete with other teams for Texans QB Deshaun Watson unless they include some young stars. That makes Lions QB Matthew Stafford a more realistic trade target.
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows writes new 49ers defensive assistant James Bettcher is a candidate to take over at LB coach for DC DeMeco Ryans.
- He could also take a senior consultant role and San Francisco could elevate passing game specialist Mike Rutenberg to LB coach.
- The Eagles and Jets have notified the 49ers that they intend on interviewing assistant STs coordinator Michael Clay for their special-teams coordinator openings. (Barrows)
Rams
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that Rams QB Jared Goff‘s contract is a huge impediment in any kind of trade. But it’s still possible Goff has started his last game for Los Angeles.
- Breer notes Rams HC Sean McVay‘s decision to go after Kevin O’Connell as an offensive coordinator last year indirectly caused them to lose passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, as McVay couldn’t block him from taking the Seahawks OC vacancy.
- Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald notes Goff’s contract is completely prohibitive for the Rams to cut him. A trade is more viable but the Rams would have to find a team interested in taking Goff on what would be a four-year deal at $26.65 million per year with basically his next two years guaranteed.
- Michael Silver reports that Rams’ assistant OL coach Andy Dickerson will join Seahawks’ OC Shane Waldron in Seattle as their run-game coordinator.
Seahawks
The Seahawks’ offensive fall in the second half of the season has been well-documented. It ended Seattle’s season in the playoffs and cost OC Brian Schottenheimer his job despite an apparent modernization of the offense. Schottenheimer appeared to take the fall for Seattle’s inability to adjust, which was a real issue per Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, even if the blame doesn’t solely fall on Schottenheimer.
“Teams just started to figure us out,” Metcalf said on the I Am Athlete podcast via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “We’ve been running deep pass, ever since (HC) Pete (Carroll) got there. Play-action. Run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, go deep. Teams just said, ‘We’re just not gonna let you all go deep.'”
- Seahawks’ DT Jarran Reed posted about going into surgery on his Instagram account on Thursday, although it was unclear what it was for. (Ben Arthur)
