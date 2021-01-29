NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that Rams QB Jared Goff ‘s contract is a huge impediment in any kind of trade. But it’s still possible Goff has started his last game for Los Angeles.

‘s contract is a huge impediment in any kind of trade. But it’s still possible Goff has started his last game for Los Angeles. Breer notes Rams HC Sean McVay ‘s decision to go after Kevin O’Connell as an offensive coordinator last year indirectly caused them to lose passing game coordinator Shane Waldron , as McVay couldn’t block him from taking the Seahawks OC vacancy.

Over The Cap's Jason Fitzgerald notes Goff's contract is completely prohibitive for the Rams to cut him. A trade is more viable but the Rams would have to find a team interested in taking Goff on what would be a four-year deal at $26.65 million per year with basically his next two years guaranteed.

Michael Silver reports that Rams’ assistant OL coach Andy Dickerson will join Seahawks’ OC Shane Waldron in Seattle as their run-game coordinator.

Seahawks

The Seahawks’ offensive fall in the second half of the season has been well-documented. It ended Seattle’s season in the playoffs and cost OC Brian Schottenheimer his job despite an apparent modernization of the offense. Schottenheimer appeared to take the fall for Seattle’s inability to adjust, which was a real issue per Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, even if the blame doesn’t solely fall on Schottenheimer.