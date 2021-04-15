NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk said he expects Jimmy Garoppolo to start the 2021 regular season and envisions the team adding a rookie to re-create the Chiefs’ transition from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes. “As it stands now, Jimmy’s still on the roster,” Juszczyk said, via TheFantasyFootballers.com. “So, I anticipate that he’s most likely going to start the season off for us. Don’t know that’s necessarily the case or not, but it’s kind of what I’m envisioning, maybe like the Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes transition. I could see that being feasible, but I don’t know. We’re just going to have to take it in stride, and I’m going to support whoever’s under center, whether it’s Jimmy or a rookie quarterback. I think, either way, we’re going to be successful.” Juszcyk added that the 49ers’ acquisition of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft caused a “little bit of a surprise” around the organization, but mentioned there is also “excitement” about adding a high-level prospect. “It definitely was a little bit of a surprise, and it came with a little bit of excitement, but also a little bit of unsureness just because it’s so hard to predict what rookies are going to be able to do and how their game translates,” Juszczyk said, view 49ers Webzone. “And you definitely get the excitement of the No. 3 pick. You’re getting a top-tier talent. You’re getting somebody that is coveted around the league, somebody special, especially in this year’s quarterback draft class. Some really special talent there. So, excited about that, but like I said, you never know how it’s going to translate. And also, just from the personal side, Jimmy has been a great friend and a great teammate. When he’s healthy, he’s been a great player for us. You feel different ways about that, but, at the end of the day, as a player, you just have to put all your faith into Kyle (Shanahan) and (John) Lynch, that they’re making the best decision for the team.” Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the 49ers have the ninth-most workout bonuses in the NFL with potentially $1.1 million in commitments. A number of teams have announced that they don’t plan to attend the voluntary workouts next month, even though some players have these bonuses in their contracts.

Tony Pauline said the 49ers are still deciding what to do with the third overall pick, although they do like North Dakota State QB Trey Lance: “They also like Trey Lance, who is a perfect fit for their ( 49ers ) system. There is still some hashing out at what they’re going to do with the third pick. Go back to last week where I said it was premature to pencil in Mac Jones at No. 3.”

Rams

The Rams briefly entertained the idea of trading for LT Trent Williams last year before he ended up with the division-rival 49ers. Cost and having to find a home for him with a rock-solid left tackle already in Andrew Whitworth likely factored into Los Angeles’ decision not to pursue Williams harder. But Whitworth says he was more than willing to kick himself inside if it meant adding a player of Williams’ caliber.

“When we lost Rodger Saffold, there was an opportunity out there where Trent Williams was still getting the mill of trades and all that stuff,” he told the LA Football Podcast via USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva. “I can remember at one point being like, ‘Go trade for the guy. I’ll move to left guard, I don’t care. We would monster mash people.’”

Whitworth added that’s a standing offer if the Rams decide it’s the best move in 2020 to prepare for life after Whitworth, who turns 40 in December.

“I was always open to that throughout my career because I always kept it in the back of my head, like, ‘All right, early in my career I [played guard] and I’m built with the strength to be able to play in there,’” he said. “For me, that fits my game a little better than probably some tackles and edge guys. But I’ve always kept that in my head and it’s one of those things that I prepare myself mentally if that happens. And it could happen, you never know.

“Right now, that’s the unique thing with the depth we have. You really look at it between our guys with Joseph Noteboom, Bobby Evans, David Edwards, (Austin Corbett), (Rob Havenstein). Brian Allen has played for us and got injured but is now back healthy. You really look at it, we’ve got an opportunity to create some competition at some positions. Who knows what happens? What if Joe Noteboom all of a sudden in the next six months is the best player we have and he’s a left tackle only? Where can you go beat out somebody and play beside him?

“I’ve got to go earn the position again, and if I don’t, I want to earn another one. So it’s one of those things where that depth helps. We’re gonna be able to create some competition up front and really get to get out there and hopefully if guys stay healthy with our best five, which is going to be an experienced group, finally in Year 3 of this group being together, so I think we’re excited about that.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks announced they signed president Chuck Arnold to a contract extension.

“Chuck continues to do an exceptional job working with and supporting the football operation while assuring that the entire Seahawks organization remains an engaged and invested community leader unafraid to tackle tough challenges in our region,” Jody Allen, chair of the Seahawks, said in a statement. “Stability, quality, and consistency of leadership is a key ingredient to our continued success and winning culture. I remain excited for the future of this organization both on and off the field.”