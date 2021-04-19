NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes that the 49ers still have legitimately not decided who they are taking with the No. 3 pick, and while HC Kyle Shanahan may have been comfortable enough with Alabama QB Mac Jones to make the trade, the team is using the full month to evaluate all the prospects and make a decision from there.

Rams

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said even though the team traded QB Jared Goff this offseason, it does not regret taking him in the 2016 draft.

“Every time a player doesn’t finish the deal that they signed, you probably wish they had,” Demoff said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “Regrets? No. Jared has been a great piece to our franchise.

“You can’t be caught up in decisions you’ve made in the past, because things change.”

Demoff also explained that the team is excited about new QB Matthew Stafford.

“It’s a new beginning at that position with a player who’s had a really decorated career to date. And we’re hopeful he’ll help put us over the top.”

Seahawks

Greg Cosell of NFL Films recently made a radio appearance in Seattle, suggesting that if the Seahawks were to move on from Russell Wilson, Jaguars’ QB Gardner Minshew could mesh well with the Seahawks and HC Pete Carroll.

“I think Pete, in an ideal world, is old-school,” Cosell said, via Ian Furness of KJR. “He wants his offense to be efficient, he wants to run the football, he wants the passing game and the run game to work together, he wants to eat clock… I think he wants the offense to control the pace and tempo of the game with big-play opportunities that develop from that. He wants to have a good defense that can also control the game. I don’t think that Pete generally thinks in terms of, ‘I want to toss it around the yard. It’s just the style. Minshew is not going to be a top 3 quarterback in the league. But I thought after his 2019 season that he could be a quality starter, with certain caveats. He needs a good run game. He needs a good offensive line. He needs weapons along the perimeter. Seattle has all of this. He needs a solid defense. I know Seattle would like to improve its defense, but it’s not a bottom-of-the-barrel defense. It needs to get better, but it’s not a terrible defense. But that style of a quarterback would fit how Pete sees the game. Does that mean he wants him ahead of Russell Wilson? I’m not saying that, but we’re playing it out as if Russell’s not there.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Seahawks were showing interest in WR Marquise Goodwin , who signed with the Bears on Friday.

, who signed with the Bears on Friday. However, it appears that the Seahawks are high on WR Freddie Swain and see him as a complementary piece to receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.