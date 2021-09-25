NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

When asked about the possibility of bringing back free-agent CB Richard Sherman, 49ers GM John Lynch said they are comfortable with their cornerbacks but could make a call sometime “down the road.”

We’re good with where we are at,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “Who knows, we could need him down the road. Most of all, I’m pulling for him and his family. He’s going to overcome this and do great things.”

Regarding Sherman’s arrest over the summer, Lynch feels the veteran cornerback had a “momentary lapse” of judgment and his positive impact in previous years can’t be discredited.

“He handled himself incredibly well,” Lynch said. “He had a momentary lapse and has to be held accountable for that; he understands that. He also has a decade of doing good for people and overcoming challenges.”

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan says that rookie RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) is only trying to practice because the 49ers are limited at running back: “If Raheem was still here and Hasty was still there, we’d definitely wait a week.” (David Lombardi)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said RB Darrell Henderson (ribs) will be a game-time decision based on his level of pain: “It’s a pain tolerance thing. It’s more just getting his feedback. Want to use as much time as we have, but we’ve got contingency plans in place.” (Doug Kyed)

McVay mentioned that OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle) was limited in Friday's practice but is expected to play in Week 3. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

As for CB Darious Williams, McVay said he missed Friday due to a non-COVID-19 related illness but is also expected to play on Sunday.

McVay has high praise of Rams WRs Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods' work with Matthew Stafford in and out of practice: "Those two guys are as selfless and as productive of receivers as you could ever ask for. It's awesome to be around." (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf says opponents are talking more trash to him this year in an attempt to bait him and get into his head, which he believes they see as their best chance to impede him on the field. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

Bob Condotta points out that if RT Brandon Shell is unable to go for the Seahawks, T Jamarco Jones could wind up starting at right tackle in Week 3.

Condotta added that if rookie WR D'Wayne Eskridge is still injured, the team will likely elevate a receiver for their upcoming game.

Seahawks' HC Pete Carroll said that he's "always thought a lot" of WR Josh Gordon and is happy to hear that the veteran has been reinstated. (Curtis Crabtree)

Carroll added he's "not going to say much" about whether the Seahawks might want to bring Gordon back.

Seahawks Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Andre Curtis will not attend Sunday’s game due to personal reasons. (Bob Condotta)