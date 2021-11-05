NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Rams’ recently acquired OLB Von Miller acknowledged being traded from Denver to Los Angeles.

“It feels like a movie,” Miller said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “When I took off Tuesday morning, I had a nice view of the mountains and I told myself, taking off you’re a Denver Bronco, when I land I’m a Los Angeles Ram. … I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1.”

Miller mentioned that the Rams are “ready to win right now” and compete for a Super Bowl.

“This team is ready to win right now, ready to win championships right now,” said Miller. “And I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Regarding his ankle injury, Miller said he still has some “lingering issues” but feels good for Week 9.

“It’s still coming along,” Miller said. “I still have some lingering issues, but I know if I can continue to take it day-by-day, I feel good for this weekend. I feel good about my recovery process.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said OLB Von Miller (ankle) will be a “game-time decision” for Week 9. (Lindsey Thiry)

said OLB (ankle) will be a “game-time decision” for Week 9. (Lindsey Thiry) McVay declined to elaborate on whether the Rams have interest in Odell Beckham Jr. but added that he would “never say never” on him: “I don’t really, we’re not going to get into those kind of things. I would never say never on anything like that.” (Lindsey Thiry)

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams plan to discuss an extension with Miller in the coming days or weeks with the goal of allowing him to finish his career in Los Angeles. Miller could choose to take a shot at free agency in 2022, however.

Seahawks

Bob Condotta believes that the Seahawks are intrigued by QB Jacob Eason and will have to decide if they are keeping three quarterbacks on the roster when QB Russell Wilson returns from injury.

and will have to decide if they are keeping three quarterbacks on the roster when QB returns from injury. Condotta adds that Eason could wind up staying on the 53-man roster for the remainder of the year and competing for the backup quarterback job in 2022.