NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers GM John Lynch left the door open to possibly adding WR Odell Beckham Jr: “What I can assure you is we’re always trying to make ourselves better and if we have an opportunity to do so, we will. I’ll leave it at that for strategic reasons.” (Cam Inman)
- 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel has been limited in practice due to a calf injury, along with veteran DE Dee Ford who is being bothered by a back issue. (Matt Barrows)
- 49ers’ WR Brandon Aiyuk says that he “had some words” with HC Kyle Shanahan, which led to him having better practices and earning more playing time. (Jennifer Lee Chan)
- 49ers’ OC Mike McDaniel on Aiyuk: “He’s looked like the player we envisioned when we drafted, in terms of him having a lot of physical tools but he also has the mindset and is a young guy who’s finally understanding what it means to be a pro and approach every practice as if I’m determining the game.” (Cam Inman)
- Shanahan was asked about TE George Kittle‘s workload, as he has dealt with multiple injuries recently: “I haven’t heard of people managing a tight end, especially one like Kittle.” (Eric Branch)
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the 49ers as one of the six best fits for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Rams
Rams’ recently acquired OLB Von Miller acknowledged being traded from Denver to Los Angeles.
“It feels like a movie,” Miller said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “When I took off Tuesday morning, I had a nice view of the mountains and I told myself, taking off you’re a Denver Bronco, when I land I’m a Los Angeles Ram. … I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1.”
Miller mentioned that the Rams are “ready to win right now” and compete for a Super Bowl.
“This team is ready to win right now, ready to win championships right now,” said Miller. “And I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Regarding his ankle injury, Miller said he still has some “lingering issues” but feels good for Week 9.
“It’s still coming along,” Miller said. “I still have some lingering issues, but I know if I can continue to take it day-by-day, I feel good for this weekend. I feel good about my recovery process.”
- Rams HC Sean McVay said OLB Von Miller (ankle) will be a “game-time decision” for Week 9. (Lindsey Thiry)
- McVay declined to elaborate on whether the Rams have interest in Odell Beckham Jr. but added that he would “never say never” on him: “I don’t really, we’re not going to get into those kind of things. I would never say never on anything like that.” (Lindsey Thiry)
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams plan to discuss an extension with Miller in the coming days or weeks with the goal of allowing him to finish his career in Los Angeles. Miller could choose to take a shot at free agency in 2022, however.
Seahawks
- Bob Condotta believes that the Seahawks are intrigued by QB Jacob Eason and will have to decide if they are keeping three quarterbacks on the roster when QB Russell Wilson returns from injury.
- Condotta adds that Eason could wind up staying on the 53-man roster for the remainder of the year and competing for the backup quarterback job in 2022.
- Jordan Schultz reports the Seahawks are not interested in trading QB Russell Wilson.
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes he would not be shocked if the Seahawks end up waiving RB Rashaad Penny, as he’s been ineffective on offense and doesn’t play special team.
- The Seahawks hosted RB Tony Brooks-James for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Seahawks as one of the six best fits for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
