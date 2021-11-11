NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner had high praise of DC DeMeco Ryans and thinks he keeps them prepared each week despite taking some blame for San Francisco’s defensive struggles.

“DeMeco is doing an amazing job,” Warner said, via Jake Murph of KNBR. “He’s doing outstanding. He makes sure we’re as prepared as possible every week. I know since he’s the head of the defense, he’s going to take a lot of the (blame) outside of the building.”

Warner added that it depends on the players to execute Ryan’s gameplan and is taking responsibility to “right this ship”

“On defense as players, we know that it’s on us. It’s upon us to go out and execute the game plan that he’s set forth for us. He’s done, like I said an incredible job, especially in his first year. The type of style and the flair he’s brought to the defense. Obviously, I’ve got a really close relationship with him, with him being my linebacker coach my first three years. He’s been the exact same person ever since becoming the defensive coordinator. I’m going to take responsibility for getting guys right to right this ship.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said LB Dre Greenlaw‘s (core) return to practice will likely occur next week. (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Rams put in a claim for WR Josh Reynolds but the Lions were higher in the order.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said RB Chris Carson must make it through the entire week of practice after being designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

“He’s got to make it through the week of work and like we always talk about it’s a one day at a time thing,” Carroll said, via ProFootballTalk.

Carroll said they will increase Carson’s workload on Friday and see how he responds.

“He’ll get banged around a little bit tomorrow,” Carroll said. “But just see how he responds to it. It’s pretty important to get a good beat on this one. He’ll feel good physically run around and all that because he’s in great shape and working really hard. So just how he responds. Same old thing, how his body reacts to the workload.”

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said he tried to recruit WR Odell Beckham Jr. prior to him agreeing to terms with the Rams on Thursday. (Curtis Crabtree)

said he tried to recruit WR prior to him agreeing to terms with the Rams on Thursday. (Curtis Crabtree) Wilson called his recent injury, “mallet finger,” where he suffered a dislocation and two small fractures. Wilson feels almost completely recovered: “I feel great. I feel really close. I’m not 100 percent yet but I’m pretty dang close.” (Curtis Crabtree)