NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers RB Trenton Cannon has been discharged from the hospital following head/neck injury he sustained on the team’s opening kickoff on Sunday night. (Eric Branch)
- 49ers sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell is in the concussion protocol, per HC Kyle Shanahan. He was cleared to return to the game Sunday, but reported symptoms Monday morning. (Matt Maiocco)
- Shanahan hopes to get WR Deebo Samuel back this week, but is still unsure if he’ll be available to suit up. (Branch)
- 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley will be out several weeks with a high ankle sprain, according to Shanahan. (Maiocco)
- Shanahan expects LB Fred Warner to practice Wednesday. (Cam Inman)
- Shanahan acknowledged that the team will conduct workouts at the running back position this week with RB JaMycal Hasty as the only healthy running back on the roster. (Branch)
Rams
Rams QB Matthew Stafford had a ton of praise for WR Cooper Kupp after their win vs. Jacksonville. Kupp turned in another superb day in what is becoming routine for him with eight catches, 129 yards and a touchdown. It pushed his totals on the season to 100 receptions, 1,366 yards and 11 scores with five more games to go.
“I mean, he does everything right, you know?” Stafford said, via Rams.com. “I don’t know, people probably watch him on TV and think he’s 5’10 and runs 4.6 and all that kind of stuff. He’s 6’2, 210, and runs great. He’s got a great feel for the game. He’s a great competitor. He understands the game. He does everything right. He leads that receiver group in the right way, so I pinch myself every day. Just happy I get a chance to play with a guy like that. I have a lot of respect for how he goes about his business and how he goes about attacking each opportunity, whether it be practice or games. And then he’s great on game day. Run after the catch, getting open versus man, feeling voids versus zone. He’s got a great feel for the game of football.”
- Rams C Brian Allen sprained his MCL and is day-to-day this week, per HC Sean McVay. Allen has not been ruled out of this week’s game but will be limited to start the week. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was impressed with the performance that RB Rashaad Penny turned in Sunday: “This was a good start for him… This was the best opportunity that he’s had, and I’m hoping he can jump from here.” (John Boyle)
- Carroll noted G Damien Lewis has a chance to practice Wednesday while ruling out RT Brandon Shell from practicing on Wednesday or Thursday: “He’s been playing up against it, and he really couldn’t punch late in the game.” (Boyle)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!