NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Rams QB Matthew Stafford had a ton of praise for WR Cooper Kupp after their win vs. Jacksonville. Kupp turned in another superb day in what is becoming routine for him with eight catches, 129 yards and a touchdown. It pushed his totals on the season to 100 receptions, 1,366 yards and 11 scores with five more games to go.

“I mean, he does everything right, you know?” Stafford said, via Rams.com. “I don’t know, people probably watch him on TV and think he’s 5’10 and runs 4.6 and all that kind of stuff. He’s 6’2, 210, and runs great. He’s got a great feel for the game. He’s a great competitor. He understands the game. He does everything right. He leads that receiver group in the right way, so I pinch myself every day. Just happy I get a chance to play with a guy like that. I have a lot of respect for how he goes about his business and how he goes about attacking each opportunity, whether it be practice or games. And then he’s great on game day. Run after the catch, getting open versus man, feeling voids versus zone. He’s got a great feel for the game of football.”